GOD & THE HOLOCAUST Will Commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day in April

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On April 13th, 2026 in commemoration of International Holocaust Day, YI Love Jewish founder and CEO Avi Hoffman along with Maestro Aaron Kula and his Klezmer Company Jazz Orchestra will present God & The Holocaust, a stunning multi-media musical concert at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

This stirring performance will delve into the profound and complex bond between Jews and their God, as depicted through the haunting music and literature born of the Holocaust. Drawing deeply from the words and melodies of legendary Jewish and Yiddish playwrights, poets, and authors, the concert will feature songs and stories that echo with heartbreak, resilience, and hope.

YI Love Jewish and the Yiddishkayt Initiative, founded by Hoffman and his mother, Professor Miriam Hoffman is a not-for-profit organization that utilizes the performing arts, education, language, literature, and publishing to challenge antisemitism, and to celebrate and promote Jewish history, life, and culture and their far-reaching impact on the world.

Carbonell Award-winning actor Avi Hoffman has been awarded Congressional recognition, was invited to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis, and was inducted into the Bronx Jewish Hall of Fame for his lifetime work advancing Jewish culture, Yiddishkayt, and Holocaust awareness through the organization he founded - Yiddishkayt Initiative, Inc. (YILoveJewish.org). As an actor, he was nominated for a NY Drama Desk Award for his Yiddish language portrayal of Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman. He is well known for his Too Jewish Trilogy: Award winning one man shows Too Jewish, Too Jewish, Too! (PBS, Performer of the Year '95 - NY Press Magazine; L.A. OVATION award - Best Actor in a Musical 2001; NY Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle award nominations) and Still Jewish After All These Years. On TV, he was featured as Sid Raskin in the Starz TV series Magic City, as well as on Netflix' Bloodline, A&E's The Glades and on the NBC series Law and Order. Avi has performed all over the world, has numerous acting and directing credits and has received multiple awards and nominations.

Aaron Kula is a nationally recognized conductor, educator, composer, accordionist, and producer. He is a Fulbright Music Specialist; in 2018 he was awarded a grant to lecture in Israel, with appearances at the U.S. Embassy, Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance, and music conservatories in the Negev and Western Galilee. Maestro Kula's interdisciplinary career in classical, jazz, and folk music led him to form the award-winning genre bending Klezmer Company Jazz Orchestra in 1997. He is an innovator of concert programming, and has conducted concert performances of multiple Broadway musicals, including My Fair Lady, Funny Girl, Fiddler on the Roof, and South Pacific. He is currently Artist in Residence at the Levis Jewish Community Center in Boca Raton, and Artist Liaison for Community Engagement for the Elevar Foundation.