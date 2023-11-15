Festive Music and Dance Favorites Come to Moss Center This Holiday Season

Learn more about the event lineup here!

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Festive Music and Dance Favorites Come to Moss Center This Holiday Season

‘Tis the season for live performances in South Miami-Dade. Celebrate the holidays at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center with traditional wintertime performances that will dazzle audiences this November and December.

 

If you're making a list of shows not to miss this season, be sure to include classics like A Charlie Brown Christmas Concert on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8:30 p.m. and The Nutcracker on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m., and the much-loved local favorite, A Seraphic Fire Christmas on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. Tickets are available at MossCenter.org.

 

The Moss Center's seasonal lineup begins with A Charlie Brown Christmas Concert on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8:30 p.m. in Moss's Black Box Theater. Award-winning pianist Dr. Zachary Bartholomew and his trio will perform the music of Vince Guaraldi in an unmissable performance of this classic Christmas tale

 

In addition to the world-class musical performance, audiences will learn more about Guaraldi's music, life, and musical involvement with A Charlie Brown Christmas Concert. The timelessness of the story's score reflects the spirit of Christmas itself – and will surely be a treat for the whole family.

 

For dance fans, the Moss Center's holiday lineup also includes performances of The Nutcracker by the Miami Youth Ballet (MYB) on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. In this ageless Christmas piece, a little girl embarks on a dreamlike journey to the magical Land of the Sweets with her Nutcracker Prince and Sugarplum Fairy.

 

Accompanied by Tchaikovsky's beautiful score, the talented MYB dancers and professional guest artists proudly showcase this beloved annual production on the Moss Center's main stage. Their dazzling costumes and alluring stars make for a remarkable production.

 

December also marks the much-anticipated return of a South Florida staple as Associate Conductor James K. Bass and the Seraphic Fire ensemble present seasonal carols and heart-warming music during this 21st season of A Seraphic Fire Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 4 p.m.

 

The vocal stylings of Seraphic Fire have been an instrumental part of the holidays in South Florida for over two decades due to the ensemble's ability to evoke the enduring spirit of Christmas. In a serene candle-lit setting, Seraphic Fire will fill the room with musical peace and joy through familiar performances of the hauntingly simple Jesus Christ the Apple Tree and the enchanting Silent Night.

 

Tickets may be purchased by visiting MossCenter.org, through the Moss Center Box Office in person, or by calling (786) 573-5300.




