COME FROM AWAY, ROCK OF AGES, and More Set For Actors’ Playhouse 2026–27 Mainstage Season

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Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre has announced the five productions that will make up its 2026-27 Mainstage Season at the newly dedicated Dr. Lawrence and Barbara Stein Center for the Performing Arts in Coral Gables, FL. The lineup features a mix of Broadway hits, a powerful contemporary play and the return of a beloved audience favorite.

Jekyll & Hyde

The season opens with the Broadway gothic musical thriller Jekyll & Hyde (October 7 - November 1, 2026), conceived for the stage by Frank Wildhorn and Steve Cuden, with book and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and music by Frank Wildhorn, based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson. With its sweeping score and dark drama, the musical explores the timeless battle between good and evil as a brilliant doctor's experiments unleash a terrifying alter ego.

Come From Away

The Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away (January 27 - February 21, 2027), with book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, follows. The international hit tells the true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in Gander, Newfoundland, in the aftermath of September 11, 2001, celebrating compassion, resilience and the generosity of a small town that welcomed the world.

Rock of Ages

Next is the five-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway smash Rock of Ages (March 17 - April 11, 2027), with book by Chris D'Arienzo and arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp. Packed with iconic '80s rock anthems, the high-energy musical transports audiences to the glam metal glory days of the Sunset Strip, celebrating big dreams, big hair and even bigger guitar solos.

Lunar Eclipse

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Donald Margulies' new play Lunar Eclipse (May 12 - June 6, 2027) brings a more intimate story to the stage. The moving drama follows a long-married couple reflecting on love, memory and the passage of time as they watch a rare lunar eclipse unfold. Told in real time across the 85 minutes of the eclipse itself, the play mirrors each phase of the celestial event as their conversation reveals the quiet complexities of a life shared together.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change

Closing the season is the return of I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change (July 14 - August 8, 2027), with book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Roberts. First produced at the Miracle Theatre in 1998, the musical revue ran for a full year and returned the following season by popular demand. This refreshed version features new songs and updated stories for the 21st century, hilariously exploring the joys and absurdities of modern relationships.

"Our goal each season is to bring South Florida audiences a lineup that is entertaining, meaningful and reflects the incredible diversity of stories that theatre can tell," said Barbara S. Stein, Executive Producing Director of Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre. "From Broadway hits and high-energy musicals to powerful contemporary plays, this season truly offers something for everyone. We're especially excited to share these extraordinary productions with our Miami community and welcome both longtime patrons and first-time theatergoers to experience the magic of live theatre."

Single tickets for the 2026-2027 Mainstage Season will go on sale August 1, 2026. Subscription packages are on sale now, with packages starting as low as $225. Subscribers enjoy exclusive benefits, including the best seats at the best prices, invitations to special events and discounts at local restaurants.