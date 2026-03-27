Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE to be Presented at Palm Beach Dramaworks This April

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Arthur Miller's The Crucible will be presented at Palm Beach Dramaworks, opening on April 3 (7:30pm) and continuimg through April 19, with specially priced previews on April 1 and 2 (7:30pm). PBD Producing Artistic Director William Hayes directs.

A masterful exploration of the 1692 Salem witch trials, this timeless and timely Tony Award-winning play is also an allegory for McCarthyism and the House Un-American Activities Committee's modern-day witch hunts. Convinced that witches are living among them, Salem is gripped by mass hysteria, paranoia, fear, and retribution, with neighbors turning on and turning in neighbors, and religious fervor turning a blind eye to justice.

PBD's production features (in alphabetical order) Cat Boynton, Barbara B. Bradshaw, Gary Cadwallader, John Campagnuolo, Kaia Davis (PBD debut), Rob Donohoe, Peter W. Galman, Hannah Hayley, David A. Hyland, Nick Jordan (PBD debut), Julie Kleiner (PBD debut), Margery Lowe, Natalie Donahue McMahon (PBD debut), Tom Patterson (PBD debut), Andy Prosky, Karen Stephens, John Leonard Thompson, Seth Trucks (PBD debut), Tom Wahl, and Elisabeth Yancey.﻿

Jessica Chen is the assistant director, Doug Wilkinson is the scenic designer (PBD's technical director making his design debut with the company), Brian O'Keefe is the Costume Designer, José Santiago is the lighting designer (PBD debut), Roger Arnold is the sound designer, Adam J. Thompson is the projection designer, David A. Hyland is the fight director, Robin Christian-McNair is the dialect coach, Bruce Linser is the hymns consultant/director, Kathryn Johnston is the intimacy coordinator (PBD debut), and casting is by McCorkle Casting Ltd.

Evening performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30pm. Matinee performances are Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2pm. Post-performance discussions follow Wednesday and Thursday matinees. All performances, prices, and dates are subject to change.