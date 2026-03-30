Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts and Zoetic Stage Will Present MOSES Florida Premiere

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The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and Zoetic Stage will soon present the Florida premiere of MOSES by Michele Lowe, an uplifting story of faith, remorse and the unbreakable human spirit. This riveting, intimate one-person production stars Miami native David Rosenberg and runs in the Carnival Studio Theater from April 30-May 17, 2026.

Tickets to Moses are $67-$73* and may be purchased now at ArshtCenter.org or at the Arsht box office by calling (305) 949-6722.

For guests with accessibility needs, the Arsht provides accessible seating and complimentary assistive listening devices for all performances, along with sign language interpretation, open captioning, and audio description at select shows to ensure an inclusive experience for all guests.

“Playwright Michele Lowe has written a magnificent tale of a man who loses everything and is set upon a journey of identity, forgiveness and hope. I know Moses will be a theatrical event bringing the community together by a tour de force performance balanced with empathy, pathos and humor,” said Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer. “Moses will close out Zoetic Stage's 16th anniversary season in a blaze of glory.”

One night in the Bronx, Moses loses everyone and everything he loves. Filled with remorse, he begs God, “You forget about me, and I'll forget about you!” But God has other plans for Moses. This is a one-person play about love, faith and going it alone.

David Rosenberg returns to Zoetic Stage, which produced his play Wicked Child in January of 2024. It received a Carbonell nomination for Outstanding New Work and is now published by Dramatists Play Service. As an actor, his theatre credits include Death of a Salesman (Broadway), Vladimir (Off-B’way: Manhattan Theatre Club), Bad Jews (GableStage), Empty Ride (The Old Globe), Mad Forest (Williamstown) and As You Like It (Chautauqua), among others. TV: The Good Fight, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Law & Order: SVU. Film: The Toast, People People. As a writer, his other plays include What Else Is True? (ART/NY, Egg & Spoon), I Would Never Lie to You (Juilliard) and the post-Soviet musical extravaganza Absolutely!. He holds an MFA from Juilliard, a BFA from NYU, and a diploma from Miami Palmetto Senior High.

*All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Tickets shown include taxes and fees. Visit ArshtCenter.org for up-to-date information.

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is made possible by the public support of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and the Board of County Commissioners, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Tourist Development Council and the City of Miami Omni Community Redevelopment Agency, and the state of Florida through the Division of Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts. The Adrienne Arsht Center also receives generous support from individuals, corporations and local, state and national foundations.

About the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

Since opening in 2006 in the heart of downtown, the Arsht proudly serves as the cultural pulse of Miami – the heart of magical live arts experiences that spark the imagination and connect people to one another. Whether on our stages or in your neighborhood, the Arsht is alive year-round with International Artists, innovative programming from resident companies and local arts partners, free community events that reflect Miami’s unique identity and more than 100 culturally diverse and impactful learning experiences for 80,000 children every year.

The Arsht, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has been recognized as a leader in the Miami’s cultural transformation, producing more than 400 annual events that generate 11,500 local jobs and $125 million in economic impact. The Arsht is home to a robust series of touring Broadway musicals, star-studded jazz and classical music concerts curated for South Florida, an award-winning Miami-based theater program and numerous historic and televised events. Free annual Arsht events, such as Gospel Fest Miami, Art + Mind Day, Heritage Fest and our LGBTQ+ Pride celebration bring together people from all corners of our community. For more information, visit ArshtCenter.org.

About Zoetic Stage

Zoetic Stage was founded in 2010 to create fresh, bold interpretations of contemporary plays and musicals, and is dedicated to enhancing South Florida’s national artistic profile by producing regional premieres and developing new works to become part of the American stage repertoire.

In 2020, Zoetic Stage was named the Best Theater Company by the Miami New Times. The theater has been nominated for an impressive 160 Carbonell Awards (of which 14 were for Best Production of the Year) and won 46, including six for Best New Work and four for Best Production of a Play or Musical. Zoetic Stage productions have received 48 Silver Palm Awards for Outstanding Achievement.

Zoetic Stage is an Associate Member of the National New Play Network, a member of Theatre Communications Group and the South Florida Theater League.

Visit https://www.zoeticstage.org/ for more information.

Photo Credit: Mindy Tucker