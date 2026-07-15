Jaime Camil Led MATILDA Coming To Monterrey, Mexico

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Matilda The Musical is heading to Monterrey for the first time, with producer Alejandro Gou transferring his sold-out Mexico City production north in what he calls one of the most ambitious tours in Mexican theatre. The engagement plays the Auditorio Banamex, with Jaime Camil starring as Miss Trunchbull opposite Lara Campos in the title role.

Gou is billing it as a Broadway-scale undertaking: more than 220 people on the road, including 120 technicians, alongside 11 tractor-trailers, 350 robotic lights, roughly 450 meters (about 1,475 feet) of LED screens, and two 50,000-lumen laser projectors. "It's an insane production," he told Milenio, noting that a load-in that took four months inside the Mexico City theatre must now be pulled off in just two days on the road. "Our team basically doesn't sleep."

The producer says he reworked the show well beyond the original London and Broadway staging. "After thirteen years, they finally let me build new, much more colorful scenery based on LED screens," Gou told Milenio. "They let me make a happier Matilda, with more magic, more special effects." He added that the show's author saw the production and called it "the Matilda he always dreamed of."

Monterrey is the first stop outside the capital, with only Guadalajara also confirmed - a limited run Gou attributes to the sheer cost of moving a production this size. He was effusive about his leads, calling Camil "the best Trunchbull I've ever seen" and praising Campos's growth as an actress sharing the stage with some 50 children.

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