Elton John Sets October Farewell Performances in Mexico City

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Global music icon Elton John will return to Mexico City for two nights on Friday, October 2, and Saturday, October 3 at Estadio Banorte, bringing him back to the city after 14 years for the pair of farewell performances.

John first performed two shows at the Azteca Stadium 34 years ago as part of The One tour. His most recent appearances in Mexico City were a special pair of “Elton & Ray Cooper” shows at Auditorio Nacional in 2012. Now, the performer returns for an engagement exclusively in Mexico City, designed as a celebration honoring both the artist and the city.

“Mexico City has always held a special place in my heart”, John shared. “I was truly disappointed that the pandemic kept me from touring Latin America during my Farewell tour which makes this return especially meaningful. I’m thrilled to finally share this very special moment with my fans after all these years...”

Banorte Bank Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, July 13 at 12pm local time in Mexico City through Tuesday, July 14 at 11:59pm local time in Mexico City. Rocket Club members can register now for early access at EltonJohn.com. Artist presale begins Wednesday, July 15 at 12pm local time in Mexico City. Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, July 16 at 12pm local time in Mexico City. They will be available here.

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will also be available for all shows. These offers can include excellent reserved seated tickets, VIP Photo Opportunities at Elton’s piano, preshow hospitality, custom merchandise, and much more. For information on how to purchase tickets and VIP packages, please visit EltonJohn.com.

Elton John has sold more than 327 million records worldwide and achieved dozens of multi-platinum and gold albums, along with over 85 Top 40 hits. His extraordinary career has earned him numerous accolades, including six GRAMMY Awards, two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, and recognition as an EGOT winner following his Emmy win in 2024. He has also been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to music and charity.

Among his many milestones, Elton holds the record for the best-selling physical single of all time, “Candle in the Wind 1997.” His influence continues across generations, with recent successes including chart-topping collaborations and albums. His monumental “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, launched in 2018, became one of the most successful tours in history, marking his retirement from touring after performing more than 4,600 shows in over 80 countries. Beyond music, Elton is also a dedicated philanthropist. Through the Elton John AIDS Foundation, he has helped raise over $600 million to support the global fight against HIV/AIDS.

Photo Credit: HST Global Limited/Rocket Entertainment

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