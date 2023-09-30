Tennessee Shakespeare Company's Free Outdoor Production of THE TEMPEST Begins Next Week

Performances run October 5-22.

By: Sep. 30, 2023

We are back, starting next week, with our FREE Shakespeare performances all around Shelby County – and beyond – both under the stars and in the autumn sunset!

Please join Tennessee Shakespeare Company on a mystical isle full of music, spirits, and grace in their 90-minute production of The Tempest directed by Dan McCleary and featuring a cast of 13 actors led by Michael Khanlarian as Prospero.

The Tempest, William Shakespeare's redemptive farewell to the stage, will perform for free at ten different outdoor venues throughout the Shelby County area October 5-22. 

All outdoor performances are FREE of charge! No tickets or reservations are required. First come/first seated. Please bring a chair or blanket, and a picnic lunch or dinner if you like!

And for the first time in the Series' history, you can see the play indoors on our Tabor Stage for the two final performances for half-priced admission on October 28 and 29!

In The Tempest, Shakespeare creates a science fiction in which a usurped Duke from Italy and his three-year-old daughter are exiled to the sea. Providence lands them on an uncharted island that has witnessed its own usurpations in the spirit world, leaving only the elemental Ariel and the earthen Caliban on it. Our play begins when Prospero creates a tempest to shipwreck the royal party responsible for his exile. His intent is vengeful. But then as his daughter falls in love, and as the elements subdue him, and as two wayward clowns attempt to usurp him again, Prospero's heart is reawakened to what Miranda describes as a “brave new world.”


FREE Outdoor Performance/Venue Schedule

Thursday, October 5 at 7:00 pm: Downtown Wiseacre Brewery

398 South B.B. King Boulevard, Memphis; no reservations required

 

Friday, October 6 at 7:00 pm: Overton Square's Chimes Square Amphitheatre

2101 Madison Avenue, Memphis; no reservations required

 

Saturday, October 7 at 4:00 pm: Woodlawn

24545 TN-57, LaGrange, TN; no reservations required

 

Sunday, October 8 at 3:00 pm: Dixon Gallery & Gardens

4339 Park Avenue, Memphis; no reservations required

 

Friday, October 13 at 7:00 pm: Bartlett Performing Arts Center

3663 Appling Road, Bartlett; no reservations required

 

Sunday, October 15 at 4:00 pm: Overton Shell

1928 Poplar Avenue, Memphis; no reservations required

 

Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 pm: Broad Avenue Wiseacre Brewery

2783 Broad Avenue, Memphis; no reservations required

 

Friday, October 20 at 7:00 pm: St. George's Episcopal Church

2425 S. Germantown Rd., Germantown; no reservations required

 

Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 pm: Collierville Town Square's Train Depot

96 N. Center Street, Collierville; no reservations required

 

Sunday, October 22 at 3:00 pm: Davies Manor

9336 Davies Plantation Road, Bartlett; no reservations required

 

Half-Price Tabor Stage Performances, Reservations Required:

Saturday, October 28 at 7:30 pm: Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Sunday, October 29 at 3:00 pm: Tennessee Shakespeare Company



Recommended For You