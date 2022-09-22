Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TN Shakespeare Company Launches 6th Annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series: MACBETH

Due to popular demand, the Series expands to three weeks this year, opening on October 6 outdoors at Wiseacre Brewery’s Broad Avenue location.

Register for Memphis News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 22, 2022  

TN Shakespeare Company Launches 6th Annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series: MACBETH

Returning for its sixth annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series, Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) stages a mystical, modern-dress Macbeth in nine different outdoor venues throughout the Shelby County area from October 6-23.

The Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series is generously sponsored by Evans/Petree, P.C.

All performances are free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations are required. First come/first seated. Patrons are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket for seating, and to picnic.

Directed by Stephanie Shine, this 85-minute production of William Shakespeare's fierce tragedy features a six-actor ensemble that includes TSC veterans Michael Khanlarian and Lauren Gunn as the Macbeths performing as Shakespeare's players did while touring: with character and costume changes on-stage but with a full musical soundscape. The ensemble also includes Pershon Harper, Rose James, Kellan Oelkers, and Nicolas Dureaux Picou.

Due to popular demand, the Series expands to three weeks this year, opening on October 6 outdoors at Wiseacre Brewery's Broad Avenue location. New venues this season include outdoors at Bartlett Performing Arts Center, the Maria Montessori School Amphitheatre in Harbortown, the Overton Park Shell, and the happy return after five years to the south lawn at Dixon Gallery & Gardens. Returning venues include Collierville Town Square, International Harvester's Managerial Park in Lakeland, Overton Square's Chimes Amphitheatre, and Wiseacre Brewery's location on S. B.B. King Boulevard.

Macbeth is most associated with its witches, murders, and invention of the word "assassination," but Shakespeare's shortest tragedy is packed full of politics, prophecy, and psychological turmoil. TSC's production harkens to ghost stories told around a campfire in the darkness of the woods, with actors speaking of wickedness and power. The monster at the center of this tale, however, is not a supernatural force, but unbridled human ambition.

"Macbeth is an ever-timely play, which perhaps is what makes it so frightening," says Shine. "How many generations will see themselves in the story of a good person making self-serving choices that devastate their community? Fortunately, Shakespeare finishes this play with the possibility of a righted world and a mission for us to serve with the 'grace of grace.' I hope our audience is exhilarated by our facile cast as they weave a spell of deathly ambition and lead us back to the light. Watching these actors exercise their skill with enthusiasm and dexterity as they transform before one's eyes is an exceptional delight."

The production's design team includes Jeremy Allen Fisher (scenic and lighting design), Allison White (costume design), Joe Johnson (sound design), and Lauren Gunn (stage combat).

Outdoor Performance and Venue Schedule for Macbeth

Thursday, October 6 at 7:00 pm

Wiseacre Brewery, 2783 Broad Avenue

Friday, October 7 at 7:00 pm

International Harvester's Managerial Park in Lakeland

Sunday, October 9 at 3:00 pm

Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park Avenue

Thursday, October 13 at 7:00 pm

The Maria Montessori School Amphitheater in Harbortown, 740 Harbor Bend Road

Friday, October 14 at 7:00 pm

Overton Square's Chimes Square Amphitheatre

Saturday, October 15 at 7:00 pm

Overton Square's Chimes Square Amphitheatre

Thursday, October 20 at 7:00 pm

Wiseacre Brewery, 398 S. B.B. King Boulevard

Friday, October 21 at 7:00 pm

Bartlett Performing Arts Center, 3663 Appling Road

Saturday, October 22 at 7:00 pm

Collierville Town Square, Historic Train Depot

Sunday, October 23 at 4:00 pm

Overton Park Shell, 1928 Poplar Avenue

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


​​​​​​​Hattiloo Theatre Presents KILL MOVE PARADISE Beginning October 14​​​​​​​Hattiloo Theatre Presents KILL MOVE PARADISE Beginning October 14
September 20, 2022

​​​​​​​Hattiloo Theatre presents Kill Move Paradise a play by James Ijames. Directed by Ekundayo Bandele. Running October 14 – 30, 2022.
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING is Now Playing at Theatre MemphisMUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING is Now Playing at Theatre Memphis
September 19, 2022

Much Ado About Nothing, one of William Shakespeare's most beloved comedies, will twist and shout to the Next Stage at Theatre Memphis September 16 - October 2, 2022.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.
Jack Hopewell, Elvie Ellis, Faith Jones & More to Star in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 2022-2023 North American TourJack Hopewell, Elvie Ellis, Faith Jones & More to Star in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 2022-2023 North American Tour
September 12, 2022

Casting has been announced for the next season of the Olivier Award-winning production of Regents Park Open Air Theatre’s Jesus Christ Superstar. The tour will begin the 2022-2023 season on October 8 at the River Center for the Performing Arts in Columbus, GA and go on to play over 45 cities.
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to Theatre MemphisMUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to Theatre Memphis
September 7, 2022

Much Ado About Nothing, one of William Shakespeare's most beloved comedies, will twist and shout to the Next Stage at Theatre Memphis September 16 - October 2, 2022.