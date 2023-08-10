THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Comes to Cumberland County Playhouse

The Play That Goes Wrong plays in the Adventure Theater August 18 - October 12.

Beginning August 18, Cumberland County Playhouse presents The Play That Goes Wrong, written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields.

“This is certainly one of the funniest plays ever written and our audience is sure to love it,” said Artistic Director Britt Hancock. And it's always a joy to welcome back director Donald Fann, who has directed some of our most popular comedies, including Leading Ladies and Duck Hunter Shoots Angel.” Featured in the cast are Daniel Black (The Trip to Bountiful), Harli Cooper (Cinderella), McGwire Holman (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Heather McCall (All Shook Up), Michael Ruff (The Trip to Bountiful), Playhouse newcomer Austin Russell, Jonathan Thompson (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and Riley Wesson (All Shook Up),

 

This side-splitting farce welcomes you to the opening night of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. Their production of the 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show - an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python and part Sherlock Holmes, this award-winning comedy is a global phenomenon that's guaranteed to leave audiences aching with laughter!

 

The Play That Goes Wrong plays in the Adventure Theater through October 12, is rated PG-13, and is sponsored by Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade. Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at (931) 484-5000. All CCP productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, The National Endowment for the Arts, Playhouse media sponsor The Crossville Chronicle, and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics, Tim and Susan Tewalt, Ken and Grace Patton, Bob and Jaye Emrick, Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade, and BLB Construction LLC. This project is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number SLFRP5534 awarded to the State of Tennessee by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

 




