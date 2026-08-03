SPEAK, SALVATION, SPEAK to Star Harry Lennix at Hattiloo Theatre

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Hattiloo Theatre has announced that acclaimed actor Harry Lennix will star in the world premiere of Speak, Salvation, Speak, an original drama written and directed by Hattiloo Founder and CEO Ekundayo Bandele. The production runs August 14 through September 26, 2026.

Known to millions as Harold Cooper on NBC's The Blacklist, Lennix has also appeared in The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Ray, The Five Heartbeats, and numerous stage productions. A Tony Award nominee and one of America's most respected actors, Lennix now brings his talent to Memphis for a rare, intimate theatrical experience.

"Speak, Salvation, Speak asks what happens when a father's deeply held Christian faith collides with his son's embrace of African ancestral beliefs," said Bandele. "Having an actor of Harry's caliber tell this story is an extraordinary opportunity for our audiences."

The play follows Paul, a devoted husband and father whose family is tested by questions of faith, identity, tradition, and love. While Lennix's appearance is a major draw, Hattiloo says the production is ultimately about the power of a compelling new story.

"This is about bringing world-class artistry to Memphis," Bandele said. "Harry could perform anywhere, yet he chose to help us tell this story. It's an incredible moment for Hattiloo and for our city."

With just over 100 seats, audiences will experience Lennix's performance from only a few feet away—an opportunity rarely available with an actor of his stature.

As Hattiloo celebrates its 20th Anniversary Season, Speak, Salvation, Speak continues the theatre's commitment to producing bold new works that spark conversation and celebrate Black storytelling.

Performances begin Friday, August 14, and continue through Saturday, September 26, 2026. Tickets range from $35 to $60 and are available now at Hattiloo.org.

About Harry Lennix

Harry Lennix is an acclaimed stage and screen actor known for The Blacklist, The Matrix films, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Ray, and The Five Heartbeats. A Tony Award nominee, he is recognized as one of America's most accomplished actors.

About Hattiloo Theatre

Hattiloo Theatre is the only free-standing Black repertory theatre in the Mid-South and one of only a handful in the United States. Its mission is to produce plays and programs that support the advancement of Black culture through authentic storytelling, artistic excellence, and community engagement.

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