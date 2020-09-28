Roxy Regional Theatre Presents RBG Documentary

The viewing takes place at 7pm October 1.

The Law Offices of Turner & Phillips presents RBG [The Documentary] at the Roxy Regional Theatre at 7pm October 1.

Hero. Icon. Dissenter. By the age of 87, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had developed a lengthy legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon. But the unique personal journey of this diminutive, quiet warrior's rise to the nation's highest court had been largely unknown, even to some of her biggest fans - until the release of this revelatory documentary.

In honor of and in memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, The Law Offices of Turner & Phillips is presenting this critically-acclaimed documentary exploring Ginsburg's life and career, free of charge, at the Roxy Regional Theatre for one night only.

Learn more and reserve tickets at http://roxyregionaltheatre.org/currently-playing/rbg-the-movie/.

