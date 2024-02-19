Rhodes Theatre Guild Presents the Magnetically Quirky AMELIE

The McCoy brings this joyful production to its feet with plenty of allure, beauty, and charm.

Rhodes Theatre Guild hits the ground running with the regional premiere of Amélie, an energizing musical adaptation of the beloved movie. This whimsical show, featuring words and music by young-up-and-comers Nathan Tysen & Daniel Messé, is directed by Aliza Moran with musical direction by Tamatha Holt, and features an outstanding team of Rhodes students and local performers.

Amélie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection, and sees possibility around every corner.

RTG's color-filled take on this hit musical hits the stage February 23rd-25th and March 1st-3rd, and RTG hopes you get the chance to see it! Following their very successful 7th Season, RTG is working tirelessly to keep the lights of the McCoy theatre shining brightly for a long time.