Review: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at Circuit Playhouse

The term “American Dream” is a cliché quickly recognizable around the world that references immigrating to America with nothing, rolling up your sleeves to put in an honest day’s work, and making a life for yourself and your family. The mere mention of the ideal suggests that nowhere else in the world is it possible to actually do this--create something out of nothing and thrive. Who’s ever heard of the “Spanish Dream” or the “Russian Dream?” It would appear every person on the planet who ever embarked on this journey to this country did it to live the “American Dream.” It's a cliché because this is how the story always ends. Few are the stories told that permeate our collective narrative of people who came and then failed. Those stories must exist but are never told. However, also few are the stories told of an immigrant family who, not only came to America, but also managed to succeed more magnificently than the Lehman brothers did over the past 150 years.

THE LEHMAN TRIOLOGY, now at Circuit Playhouse through February 11th, recounts the true story of a Jewish family who migrated to Montgomery, AL in the 1840’s and had the vision, luck, and fortitude to conquer the dream, expound upon it exponentially and become a beacon of success for all Americans and the rest of the world to see. Under the direction of Warner Crocker and starring just three actors, this epic historical tale inspires and astounds in countless ways—both figuratively and literally.

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

As the tale is told, the Lehman brothers (Henry, Emanuel, and Mayer) went from opening and operating a small fabric shop in the rural south, to then buying and selling cotton, to then becoming a bank, then a financial institution to then somehow having a financial stake in almost every American innovation over the next 150 years. Their vision for business was unparalleled with a prescience for where to focus next which garnered the family and offspring untold millions in wealth and unbridled power. THE LEHMAN TRIOLOGY, a three-act play with a running time of almost four hours (including two intermissions), chronicles this century and a half meteoric rise through American business in epic fashion. Like their investment in the American railway system, there’s a lot of ground to cover and the story moves at a breakneck pace. For those unfamiliar with the historical details of this ubiquitous company, Circuit’s production proves to be enlightening. For those unfamiliar with this talented cast tasked with offering the goods, this production proves to be mesmerizing.

Crocker’s cast of three portray, not only the Lehman brothers, but also the brothers’ children, wives, business partners, political figures, and customers. Dressed simply in Victorian attire (smartly and immaculately costumed by Waverly Strickland), the trio is able to smartly disappear into varying characters with a change in voice, posture and/or mannerisms. With the support of the narrative theatre device of oftentimes identifying their character and/or thoughts beforehand, the relationships never get murky or lost and plot points keep rolling along. This gifted cast makes the interchanges look a lot easier than they actually are, but by Act 3, you’ll have no doubt they’ve moved mountains.

Helping support this tiny cast of mighty performers are some impressively strong technical elements that enhance this American world of business, culture, and class. J. David Galloway’s scenic design is made up mostly of filing cabinets and rolling chairs with a backdrop of American innovations (Telephone, typewriter, Statue of Liberty) and Jewish artifacts (Menorah). But it’s his use of scattered about boxes of files that dominate and propel the storytelling as they are moved about the stage to act as steps, towers, and bridges—all symbolic tools of support, growth, or peril. Joshua Crawford’s sound design also expertly pinpoints times and places whether it be the sound of a tennis game, a ticking clock or crowd noise. Again, with so much narrative, these sound cues support the story beautifully and help maintain equilibrium.

Delivering tour de force performances are John Maness, Kevar Maffitt and Michael Gravois. Easily playing over 30 characters, their performances are full of distinct and memorable personalities. Their mastery of the artistry of acting offers a comfort to audiences which allows us to follow wherever they may lead. Very quickly, it’s clear, we’re in safe hands.

Michael Gravois as Emanuel Lehman

Michael Gravois mainly portrays Emanuel Lehman (the “arm” of the brothers). He lived the longest of the three and watched his son Phillip take the company to unimaginable heights. Gravois carries the weight of the world on his character’s shoulders. Knowing what’s at stake and feeling the pressure of what’s ahead is powerfully conveyed in a nightmare shared that pierces the heart.

Kevar Maffitt as Mayer Lehman

Kevar Maffitt plays Mayer Lehman, the youngest son and “middleman” between his older two brothers who are wont to squabbling. Although he self-deprecatingly refers to himself as having the intellect of a potato, he has many of the best ideas and becomes the director of the Cotton Exchange in New York City. Maffitt’s booming voice, matched with his physical dexterity allows him to inhabit some of the most intriguing characters of the night—especially Emanuel’s wife Pauline and his grandson, Robbie. He is especially exhilarating as a businessman dancing as fast as he can to just keep it all going. Maffitt leaves it all on the stage.

John Maness as Henry Lehman

Finally, though, it’s John Maness who somehow manages to captivate the most with his wide range of voices, choices, and inhabitations. As Henry Lehman (the “head” and oldest brother), Maness starts the show with a monologue of at least fifteen minutes which perfectly sets the tone and stylings of the production. Then, he artfully and effortless slides into the widest of possible range of characters from Alabama governors to the daintiest of women. He gives each of them a nuance and perspective that goes beyond commitment. He embodies them and it’s a joy to watch.

THE LEHMAN TRIOLOGY is an American story that is worth knowing. The Lehman brothers are the epitome of what it means to live the “American Dream” and this production provides quite the education of how they came to be (and ultimately how they came to fall). But it’s in the delivery that this story is able to sustain and build momentum. Some stories are great on their own and others need a compelling vehicle with which to engage. This one has both. Like the brothers themselves, this production rolls up its proverbial sleeves, works hard and achieves unparalleled success.