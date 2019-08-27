Playhouse on the Square Revives ON GOLDEN POND

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with An Anonymous Company and super sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, present the theatre classic, originally produced in the New Apollo Theatre and the Century Theatre in 1979, running for 382 performances.

Norman and Ethel Thayer are living out their golden years, enjoying summers at the family lake house. As with most homes, you find there are always things in need of repair. As you get older, you may find the same can be said for relationships as well.

Memphis theatre favorite, Mark Pergolizzi (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Junk) returns to the Playhouse on the Square stage as Norman Thayer. Teri Feigelson, a two-time winner of Playhouse on the Square's NewWorks@TheWorks playwriting competition (Mountain View, Moon Vine) plays wife Ethel Thayer. Playhouse on the Square Resident Company Member Kim Sanders (Cabaret, Sweat), plays daughter Chelsea Thayer. While CJ Santo (1984, Fun Home), joins the cast as Chelsea's soon to be step-son, Billy Ray.

After its New York success, On Golden Pond was adapted into a film in 1981, starring icons Henry Fonda, Katharine Hepburn, and Jane Fonda. A CBS live remake of the film was later produced in 2001, reuniting Sound of Music stars, Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer. The Broadway play was later revived in 2005 starring James Earl Jones and Leslie Uggams. Jones received a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play, while the run received a Tony for Best Revival.

The complete cast list for On Golden Pond is as follows:

Norman Thayer Jr. - Mark Pergolizzi

Ethel Thayer - Teri Feigelson

Charlie Martin - Bob McIntosh

Chelsea Thayer - Kim Sanders

Billy Ray - CJ Santo

Bill Ray - Gordon Ginsberg

PRODUCTION STAFF FOR ON GOLDEN POND:

Director - Irene Crist

Assistant Director - Donald Sutton

Stage Manager - Tessa Verner

Scenic Designer - Tim McMath

Costume Designer - Kathie Kovarik

Lighting Designer - Trey Eikleberry

Sound Designer - Carter McHann

Properties Designer - Eli Grant

Production Manager/Technical Director - Phillip Hughen

Performances will run Thursday through Saturday with an 8:00 pm curtain. Sunday Matinees have a 2:00 pm curtain. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit our website www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Follow with social media using #OGPMemphis. Group rates available.

Special ticket pricing for opening weekend $27. Pay What You Can performance, sponsored by Arts First and the First Tennessee Foundation is September 26th.





Related Articles Shows View More Memphis Stories

More Hot Stories For You