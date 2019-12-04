Playhouse On The Square Announces Young Playwrights Competition

Playhouse on the Square's Department of Theatre Education announces the second annual 10-Minute Play Slam competition!

Play Slam! is a 10-Minute Young Playwright's Festival hosted in partnership through the American Alliance for Theatre and Education.

All scripts submitted are adjudicated by a panel of judges that consists of the Play Slam! Coordinator, Playhouse staff, Associate & Resident Company members, along with local writers and directors.

Last year's competition included submissions from students of the following local schools: Appling Middle School, Colonial Middle School, Homelife Academy, Lakeland Middle Prep, Maxine Smith STEAM Academy, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School, & White Station Middle.

Zoe Vales, an eight grader at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School won last year's competition.

Five Finalists and one winner will be chosen to present in the Play Slam! from the Middle and High School Divisions. The Finalists will have their script presented as a staged reading with local actors. Winners will have their script performed and directed by local professionals. The Winner of the Middle School Division will also have their play submitted to the Young Playwrights for Change National Competition during AATE's National Conference in Phoenix, Arizona July 29 - August 2, 2020.

This Year's Themes are:

Middle School Division: Take a Stand

High School Division: The World Today

Submission Details:

Must be submitted online or postmarked by January 17, 2020.

Playhouse on the Square

Attn: Play Slam!

66 S. Cooper St

Memphis, TN 38104

Play Slam! Festival:

Saturday May 2nd, 2020

Middle School Division: 2pm

High School Division: 5pm

The American Alliance for Theatre and Education (AATE), is among the most recognized arts education organizations. It works to ensure that every young person experiences quality theatre arts in their lives provided by proficient, talented artists and educators. AATE is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Through its membership of theatre artists, inservice and pre-service teachers, professors, directors, scholars and playwrights, AATE serves more than a million students in 48 U.S. states and 19 countries worldwide.

http://playhouseonthesquare.org/education/play-slam.html





