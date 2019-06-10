Orpheum Hires New Chief Operations Officer

The Orpheum Theatre Group is pleased to announce the hiring of a Vice President & Chief Operations Officer (COO), Dacquiri Baptiste. Dacquiri comes to the Orpheum after 19 years with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York City where she most recently served as the Director of Production. She began her new role with the Orpheum Theatre Group on June 3.

"It has been a pleasure to know Dacquiri for many years through her work with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater," said Brett Batterson, President & CEO of the Orpheum Theatre Group. "She is an incredibly talented, thoughtful, and diligent person who made the Ailey company sparkle in every way. I am thrilled she chose to join us, and I look forward to working side-by-side with her for many years as we strive to make the Orpheum the best it can be."

Dacquiri began her career at Alvin Ailey as a student in 1997 when she moved from Los Angeles to New York City to follow the path of becoming a professional dancer. Through her tenure with the organization, Dacquiri served as Company Manager for 10 years and served in other various administrative roles. As Director of Production, she helped to ensure Robert Battle's artistic vision came to life while maintaining a seven-figure operating budget, toured the company 25 weeks a year and worked with cutting edge choreographers and design teams. Dacquiri is passionate about using the arts to create access to the world because that is what the arts did for her.

Historically, the responsibilities of the Chief Operations Officer have been folded into the duties of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). After the Orpheum Theatre Group's expansion in 2015 and continued growth, the need to split this position into two was essential to advance the organizational mission and elevate the overall customer experience. Dacquiri will be responsible for all front of house and stage operations as well as security, housekeeping and facility engineering.





Related Articles Shows View More Memphis Stories

More Hot Stories For You