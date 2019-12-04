Opera Memphis and Dixon Gallery & Gardens Are Bringing Back A VICTORIAN HOLIDAY

It's that most wonderful time of the year, and Opera Memphis teams up with Dixon Gallery & Gardens to bring back A Victorian Holiday for Memphis families and friends. This unique theatrical experience transports party-goers back to 19th-Century Memphis where they are invited to immerse themselves in Victorian-era music, costumes, characters, and more! The full-evening event will include operatic performances, live carolers, Victorian-themed activities and games, dancing, and all new interactive Victorian characters! A Victorian Holiday runs two weekends, December 13 - 14 and 20 - 21, at Dixon Gallery & Gardens. Tickets are $25 general admission, $20 for Dixon members, and can be purchased at www.operamemphis.org or by calling 901.257.3100.

One new component to this year's Renaissance Faire-style holiday experience is Family Night happening December 14 from 6PM - 9PM. "Last year we had several families with children who got a little tired as the night went on,'' said Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty. "Selecting one special performance for families allows us to ensure that audiences of all ages can enjoy the fun." In addition to an earlier start time, Family Night will offer $10 Kids Tickets, Family 4-Packs (two adult and two child admissions), and more kid-friendly activities and games to make it an evening enjoyable for even the youngest family member.

The other three nights of A Victorian Holiday will be packed with fun activities and performances. Collaborations with community artists like Steven Tate Prince will bring lessons in traditional 19th-century dances like the Virginia Reel and the Waltz, while several local actors have been added to the roster of Victorian characters. "Audience members responded so enthusiastically to the interactive characters last year," says Communications Coordinator Jillian Barron , "that we decided to double the number of actors for this year." From frontiersmen to judgmental church ladies to visiting "artists" who may be less innocent than they let on, this year's cast has no shortage of interesting, quirky personalities.

For opera aficionados, Tahanee Aluwihare and Jake Stamatis will be giving operatic performances throughout the evening. Tahanee and Jake are part of Opera Memphis's season-long Handorf Company Artist residency, and they will be playing the roles of the traveling opera performers in A Victorian Holiday. Other Opera Memphis singers will be performing throughout the night as part of the caroling troupes with both traditional and modern repertoire.

As with last year, guests are encouraged (but not required) to dress up in their best Victorian outfits for an even more immersive experience. Top hats, corsets, pocket watches, and suit jackets are easy go-to's; however, if you find yourself unsure of what might be appropriate, Opera Memphis's Costume Designer, Sona Amroyan-Peric, has a helpful tutorial available for viewing on YouTube and the company's Facebook page that explains all the ins and outs of dressing like you're from the 19th century.





