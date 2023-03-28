Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MRS. MANNERLY Comes to Theatre Memphis This Week

Performances run March 31 â€“ April 16, 2023.

Mar. 28, 2023 Â 
Mrs. Mannerly, the charming and entertaining comedy inspired by hilarious memories of a childhood etiquette class, properly takes the Next Stage at Theatre Memphis, March 31 - April 16, 2023. Playwright Jeffrey Hatcher recreates the world of a ten-year-old studying manners with Mrs. Mannerly, a demanding teacher. No student in her 36 years of etiquette classes has ever received a perfect score. But when he discovers her secret past, young Jeffrey is determined to be the first to achieve this feat. This unique comic tale reveals truths about the face we present and our real selves that lie inside.

Director Kell Christie's big picture approach to Mrs. Mannerly is appropriately refined. She says, "Through the eyes of children being forced to learn the ins and outs of refined manners, we see the ways in which etiquette can be silly, can be thoughtful, and even profound. The titular character even has a mysterious past, but it would be impolite to ask." With that premise, the comedy presents itself as one that gives actors, Theatre Memphis veteran Jude Knight and relative new-comer Dylan Wheeler, material to create a tension that will crack smiles.

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch politely states, "It is a joy to have the chance to bring new work like Mrs. Mannerly to the Next Stage and to showcase talent like Jude and Dylan. I'm sure it will be so much fun to see the audiences quickly learn to be on their best behavior or suffer, quite possibly, Mrs. Mannerly's consequences."

For more information about Theatre Memphis or this production, please go to https://theatrememphis.org/shows/mrs-mannerly/




