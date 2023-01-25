Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hattiloo Theatre Presents SHAKIN' THE MESS OUTTA MISERY Next Month

Performances run February 3- 26.

Jan. 25, 2023  

Hattiloo Theatre Presents SHAKIN' THE MESS OUTTA MISERY Next Month

Hattiloo Theatre presents Shakin' the Mess Outta Misery, a play by Shay Youngblood, running February 3- 26, 2023.

The play follows "Daughter," the main character and 25-year-old narrator who shares memories of being raised by a community of women after losing her mother as a child..

This timeless coming of age tale explores passage into womanhood, race and rituals in the 1960s south.

Hattiloo is a 501(c)3 mission non-profit organization. Its mission is "to develop a Black theatre that is accessible to, relevant to, and reflective of a multicultural community." It produces shows that depict Black life and that transcend their entertainment value by giving audiences an authentic, cultural experience.

As the largest Black theatre in the Mid-South and one of a few free-standing Black theatres in the country, Hattiloo is a hub for national Black theatre training and convening, and our youth programs share this focus.




The Kelli Baker Band to Perform at the International Blues Challenge This Month Photo
The Kelli Baker Band to Perform at the International Blues Challenge This Month
Signed with Bad Jeu Jeu Records (CDX Nashville) under Sony Music, award-winning New York based soulful singer-songwriter Kelli Baker will bring blues and grit to Memphis with her unstoppable band, The Kelli Baker Band.
CHICAGO The Musical At The Orpheum, Tickets On Sale Friday Photo
CHICAGO The Musical At The Orpheum, Tickets On Sale Friday
CHICAGO is back in town and after 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.
Hattiloo Theatre Presents SHAKIN THE MESS OUTTA MISERY, February 3- 26 Photo
Hattiloo Theatre Presents SHAKIN' THE MESS OUTTA MISERY, February 3- 26
Hattiloo Theatre presents On Stage, Shakin' the Mess Outta Misery, a play by Shay Youngblood, running February 3- 26, 2023.
Playhouse On The Square To Present THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS Photo
Playhouse On The Square To Present THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS
Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with Friends of Facing History and Ourselves, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Community Trust, Playhouse on the Square Season Sponsor Dorothy O. Kirsch, and Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, present one of Kander and Ebb's final collaborations THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, running January 20 – February 19, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


The Kelli Baker Band to Perform at the International Blues Challenge This MonthThe Kelli Baker Band to Perform at the International Blues Challenge This Month
January 13, 2023

Signed with Bad Jeu Jeu Records (CDX Nashville) under Sony Music, award-winning New York based soulful singer-songwriter Kelli Baker will bring blues and grit to Memphis with her unstoppable band, The Kelli Baker Band.
CHICAGO The Musical At The Orpheum, Tickets On Sale FridayCHICAGO The Musical At The Orpheum, Tickets On Sale Friday
January 10, 2023

CHICAGO is back in town and after 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.
Hattiloo Theatre Presents SHAKIN' THE MESS OUTTA MISERY, February 3- 26Hattiloo Theatre Presents SHAKIN' THE MESS OUTTA MISERY, February 3- 26
January 10, 2023

Hattiloo Theatre presents On Stage, Shakin' the Mess Outta Misery, a play by Shay Youngblood, running February 3- 26, 2023.
Playhouse On The Square To Present THE SCOTTSBORO BOYSPlayhouse On The Square To Present THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS
January 6, 2023

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with Friends of Facing History and Ourselves, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Community Trust, Playhouse on the Square Season Sponsor Dorothy O. Kirsch, and Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, present one of Kander and Ebb's final collaborations THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, running January 20 – February 19, 2023.
Romance And Swordplay Sweep The TN Shakespeare Co. Stage In CYRANO DE BERGERACRomance And Swordplay Sweep The TN Shakespeare Co. Stage In CYRANO DE BERGERAC
January 3, 2023

Tennessee Shakespeare Company brings the classically exquisite story of Cyrano de Bergerac to its Owen and Margaret Wellford Tabor Stage, featuring an expansive design team and cast of AEA actors that includes TSC's Producing Artistic Director Dan McCleary in the title role. 
share