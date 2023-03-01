Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WANTED: SHADES OF LIFE Makes its Documentary Premiere at PJPAC

The premiere is set for 26 March.

Mar. 01, 2023  
Wanted: Shades of Life ft. Genkeswaran Muniyan will make its Official Documentary Premiere at PJPAC.

Watch the multiple Award-winning documentary of Genkeswaran Muniyan, an ex-gangster from Kuala Langat, Malaysia who became a national hero, winning the Bronze Medal for the SEA Games in 2013 playing chess.

This film speaks about one man's journey of redemption, and how having faith in someone can alter the course of their lives. On that note, this premiere will be a part of the Dynamic and Creative Minds Association's (PMDK) (www.pmdk.org) fundraising initiative to help provide skills development, growth mindset and global exposure to students all across the nation.

Directed by 22-year-old Sanadtkumar Ganesan, this film is the winner for Best Inspirational Film at the Los Angeles Film Awards (Dec 2022), Best Documentary at FilmCon Awards (Dec 2022) a finalist at the New York International Film Awards (Nov 2022), and an Official Selection for the Stockholm City Film Festival (Dec 2022).




