UNITED DANCE CONCERT Comes to PJPAC in April

The performance is set for 2 April 2023.

Mar. 21, 2023  
UNITED DANCE CONCERT will be presented at PJPAC in April. The performance is set for 2 April 2023.

United Dance Concert, organized by Mustang Dance Academy aims to expose dance through live story-telling performances that is generally relatable to the public. Specialising in street dance styles like Hip Hop & Popping, instructors & students from the academy come and perform together as one.

Top local dance crews will also perform their award winning pieces on stage. Expect a roller coaster ride of emotions from comedic scenes to emotional set ups throughout the show.




