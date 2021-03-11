The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre Seeks Full Time Front of House Position

Now that shows are allowed, The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre is on the lookout for a full-time FOH / Theatre Management Executive to join its team!

The FOH Executive, together with a team of ushers, is in charge of the comfort and safety of patrons when a performance is running including ensuring the cleanliness of the FOH areas, managing the traffic flow, adherence to the MKN SOPs and assisting patrons as and when needed.

As it is a customer-facing position, you must enjoy interacting with people, be quick on your feet to problem solve and enjoy working on the go.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.klpac.org/participate/career/

Those interested should e-mail their CVs to lawrence@klpac.org.