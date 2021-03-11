Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre Seeks Full Time Front of House Position

You must enjoy interacting with people, be quick on your feet to problem solve and enjoy working on the go.

Mar. 11, 2021  
The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre Seeks Full Time Front of House Position

Now that shows are allowed, The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre is on the lookout for a full-time FOH / Theatre Management Executive to join its team!

The FOH Executive, together with a team of ushers, is in charge of the comfort and safety of patrons when a performance is running including ensuring the cleanliness of the FOH areas, managing the traffic flow, adherence to the MKN SOPs and assisting patrons as and when needed.

As it is a customer-facing position, you must enjoy interacting with people, be quick on your feet to problem solve and enjoy working on the go.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.klpac.org/participate/career/

Those interested should e-mail their CVs to lawrence@klpac.org.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella
Drew Gasparini
Drew Gasparini
Danny Quadrino
Danny Quadrino

Related Articles View More Malaysia Stories
VIDEO: The International School of Kuala Lumpur Hosts Jazz Night 2021 Photo

VIDEO: The International School of Kuala Lumpur Hosts Jazz Night 2021

VIDEO: The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centres Uncle Joe and Aunty Faridah Read How to Fi Photo

VIDEO: The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre's Uncle Joe and Aunty Faridah Read 'How to Find a Friend'

NEW YEAR NEW HOPE Festival Streams in Malaysia Photo

NEW YEAR NEW HOPE Festival Streams in Malaysia

VIDEO: The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centres Uncle Joe and Aunty Faridah Tell a Folk Ta Photo

VIDEO: The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre's Uncle Joe and Aunty Faridah Tell a Folk Tale


More Hot Stories For You

  • Wynton Marsalis Slated for Three Intimate Concerts at Bucks County Playhouse
  • A.R.T. / Museum of the American Revolution Announce DEBORAH SAMPSON UNVEILED: A VIRTUAL CONVERSATION
  • Pennsylvania Ballet Announces 2021 Digital Spring Season
  • 11th Hour Theatre Company Presents SOCIETY XI ONLINE