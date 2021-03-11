The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre Seeks Full Time Front of House Position
You must enjoy interacting with people, be quick on your feet to problem solve and enjoy working on the go.
Now that shows are allowed, The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre is on the lookout for a full-time FOH / Theatre Management Executive to join its team!
The FOH Executive, together with a team of ushers, is in charge of the comfort and safety of patrons when a performance is running including ensuring the cleanliness of the FOH areas, managing the traffic flow, adherence to the MKN SOPs and assisting patrons as and when needed.
For more information, visit the website at https://www.klpac.org/participate/career/
Those interested should e-mail their CVs to lawrence@klpac.org.