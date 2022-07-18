THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN Will Be Performed by the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra This Weekend

An action-packed program awaits as conductor Gerard Salonga and the MPO present a collection of the greatest blockbusters of all time! Replay favourite scenes from the intriguing Pink Panther, suave James Bond and epic Titanic as soundtracks by Hollywood's top film composers keep you at the edge of your seats! Featuring the music of James Horner, Ennio Morricone, Hans Zimmer, and Henry Mancini.

Programme

BERNSTEIN The Magnificent Seven Overture

MORRICONE Cinema Paradiso

MORRICONE A Fistful of Dollars

HORNER Titanic Suite (feat. Jaclyn Victor)

-Intermission-

MANCINI Pink Panther

MANCINI Moon River

NORMAN/BARRY 007 Theme

BARRY Diamonds are Forever (feat. Jaclyn Victor)

BARRY You Only Live Twice (feat. Jaclyn Victor)

BARRY Goldfinger Theme (feat. Jaclyn Victor)

ZIMMER Gladiator

ZIMMER Selections from Man of Steel

ZIMMER The Dark Knight Rises

SCHIFRIN Mission Impossible Theme

Duration: Approximately 2 hrs (with 20 mins intermission)