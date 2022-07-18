THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN Will Be Performed by the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra This Weekend
The performance is on Saturday 23 July.
An action-packed program awaits as conductor Gerard Salonga and the MPO present a collection of the greatest blockbusters of all time! Replay favourite scenes from the intriguing Pink Panther, suave James Bond and epic Titanic as soundtracks by Hollywood's top film composers keep you at the edge of your seats! Featuring the music of James Horner, Ennio Morricone, Hans Zimmer, and Henry Mancini.
Programme
BERNSTEIN The Magnificent Seven Overture
MORRICONE Cinema Paradiso
MORRICONE A Fistful of Dollars
HORNER Titanic Suite (feat. Jaclyn Victor)
-Intermission-
MANCINI Pink Panther
MANCINI Moon River
NORMAN/BARRY 007 Theme
BARRY Diamonds are Forever (feat. Jaclyn Victor)
BARRY You Only Live Twice (feat. Jaclyn Victor)
BARRY Goldfinger Theme (feat. Jaclyn Victor)
ZIMMER Gladiator
ZIMMER Selections from Man of Steel
ZIMMER The Dark Knight Rises
SCHIFRIN Mission Impossible Theme
Duration: Approximately 2 hrs (with 20 mins intermission)