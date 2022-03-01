T4YP Presents THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES OR HOW THE PROCESSION HAS GOT TO GO ON This Week

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances run 3-6 March, 2022.

Mar. 1, 2022  
T4YP will stage The Emperor's New Clothes or How the Procession Has Got To Go On this week! Performances run 3-6 March, 2022.

Directed by Tung Jit Yang, The Actors Studio's Director in-Residence, the piece tells the story of six young members of Keluarga Malaysia as they attempt to stage Hans Christian Andersen's "The Emperor's New Clothes" for you.

As they dissect and investigate the famed children's story - what will be revealed about this family? Inspired by Augusto Boal's Theatre of the Oppressed, reality TV, and the translated text by Jean Hersholt - in the "The Emperor's New Clothes or How the Procession Has Got to Go On, audience bears witness - and more, maybe? - To the drama and clash between dramaturgies, points of view, and the histories of these six youths.

This upcoming performance is the culmination of their training since June 2021 and will showcase one of the most resilient batches of young thespians who were auditioned in 2020 and persevered through lockdowns and online training in 2021. Join us to witness the debut of a new generation of theatre makers and celebrate the return of the arts.

For tickets or to learn more, click here.



