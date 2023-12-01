PHILHARMONIC WINDS YOUTH MALAYSIA Comes to PJPAC This Month

Performances are on 23 December at 3pm and 7:30pm.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

THE FOOL OF THE WORLD Comes to PJPAC This Weekend Photo 1 THE FOOL OF THE WORLD Comes to PJPAC This Weekend

PHILHARMONIC WINDS YOUTH MALAYSIA Comes to PJPAC This Month

Join in for an unforgettable evening of musical excellence with the Philharmonic Winds Youth of Malaysia as we showcase the incredible talents of 50 young musicians. These aspiring artists have dedicated themselves to a rigorous training camp, and now, they are ready to share their passion and dedication with you. 

Experience this exhilarating debut concert by PWYM, a harmonious journey through chamber pieces showcasing each section’s prowess, culminating in grandeur with Gustav Holst’s First Suite in E-flat, and immerse in the festive spirit with enchanting Christmas selections. 

PWYM represents the future of music in our community. Comprising dedicated young musicians, we are committed to nurturing their talents and fostering a love for music that will last a lifetime. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the extraordinary musical journey of these young talents!

Performances are on 23 December at 3pm and 7:30pm.




Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Malaysia

1
THE FOOL OF THE WORLD Comes to PJPAC This Weekend Photo
THE FOOL OF THE WORLD Comes to PJPAC This Weekend

This is the last session of the year 2023 monthly live and interactive storytelling offered by KL Shakespeare Players, with the support of PJPAC. 

2
FAULT LINES Comes to PJPAC This Week Photo
FAULT LINES Comes to PJPAC This Week

Fault Lines comes to PJPAC this week. The performance is set for November 16, 2023.

3
Sole To Soul Dance Studio Celebrates its 15th Years Anniversary Concert at PJPAC Photo
Sole To Soul Dance Studio Celebrates its 15th Years Anniversary Concert at PJPAC

Dancers of all ages and experiences will shine the stage this 2nd & 3rd December when Sole To Soul Dance Studio celebrates its 15th Years Anniversary Concert at Stage 1 Theatre @ PJPAC, 1 Utama E. 

4
MALAYSIA TARI LIVE 2023 Comes to PJPAC This Month Photo
MALAYSIA TARI LIVE 2023 Comes to PJPAC This Month

Malaysia Tari Live 2023 continues the legacy of Malaysia Tari Live 2021 (online) and Malaysia Tari Live 2022 (physical) through collaboration between the Kuala Lumpur & Selangor Dancers Association (PENTARI) and various traditional and contemporary dance groups.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN Video
Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN
SPAMALOT Performs 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life' on TODAY Video
SPAMALOT Performs 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life' on TODAY
Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY Video
Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY
View all Videos

Malaysia SHOWS
SYMBIOCENE in Malaysia SYMBIOCENE
Damansara Performing Arts Centre (DPAC) (12/01-12/03)
SYMBIOCENE in Malaysia SYMBIOCENE
Damansara Performing Arts Centre (DPAC) (12/01-12/03)
Online Casino Malaysia in Malaysia Online Casino Malaysia
Online Casino Malaysia (1/25-1/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You