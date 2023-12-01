PHILHARMONIC WINDS YOUTH MALAYSIA Comes to PJPAC This Month

Join in for an unforgettable evening of musical excellence with the Philharmonic Winds Youth of Malaysia as we showcase the incredible talents of 50 young musicians. These aspiring artists have dedicated themselves to a rigorous training camp, and now, they are ready to share their passion and dedication with you.

Experience this exhilarating debut concert by PWYM, a harmonious journey through chamber pieces showcasing each section’s prowess, culminating in grandeur with Gustav Holst’s First Suite in E-flat, and immerse in the festive spirit with enchanting Christmas selections.

PWYM represents the future of music in our community. Comprising dedicated young musicians, we are committed to nurturing their talents and fostering a love for music that will last a lifetime. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the extraordinary musical journey of these young talents!

Performances are on 23 December at 3pm and 7:30pm.