Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NUTCRACKER & CLARA'S DREAM Comes to PJPAC Next Month

Performances run 23-25 December.

Nov. 17, 2022  
NUTCRACKER & CLARA'S DREAM Comes to PJPAC Next Month

Land of Sweets? Sugar Plum Fairy? And the Mouse King? It's not Christmas without a Nutcracker ballet...

Let's embark on this magical journey as the dream of Clara unfolds the myth of the Nutcracker through a cinematic perspective accompanied by theatrical acting and classical ballet.

The elaborative stage effects of transforming the reality to Clara's dream reminds you of the lavish interior of Mr Staulbahm's home, extravagant Baroque style party dresses and the curtains never draw without bringing the winter wonderland to life by filling the whole stage with continuous fluttering of the crystal-shaped snowflakes (which will be kept and used repeatedly after each show). The extensive setting of the stage complements the full-length ballet as the Nutcracker and Clara hop onto the hot air balloon, travel across Land of Sweets whilst dancing through the Waltz of Flowers, they stumble upon the Land of Snow. The snowstorm strikes, awakens the reality and transcends the snowflakes into dust on the rusty bench of an empty street.

Oh, life is but a dream.

Performances run 23-25 December.




2022 DANZE FANTASY TRIPLE BILL Comes to PJPAC Next Month Photo
2022 DANZE FANTASY TRIPLE BILL Comes to PJPAC Next Month
2022 Triple Bill will be featuring a mini 'Dance Festival' after a hiatus of more than 18 months due to the pandemic.
NEW BOYZ Comes to PJPAC in 2023 Photo
NEW BOYZ Comes to PJPAC in 2023
Mengimbau zaman kegemilangan Newboyz, kini tampil dengan “Konsert Sejarah Mungkin Berulang” yang dibawakan khas oleh Popsicle Record. Pernah menjadi fenomena dan kegilaan remaja, ini adalah konsert pertama Newboyz, sejak bertapak di industri muzik tanahair pada tahun 1999.  “Konsert Sejarah Mungkin Berulang” ini akan diadakan selama 2 hari, pada 10 & 11 Februari 2023 di Stage 1 Theatre, PJ Pac. Kumpulan Newboyz akan membawakan hampir kesemua lagu hits mereka dari album pertama hingga terakhir. Persembahan akan bermula pada jam 8 malam. 
NUTCRACKER & CLARAS DREAM Comes to PJPAC in December Photo
NUTCRACKER & CLARA'S DREAM Comes to PJPAC in December
Let’s embark on this magical journey as the dream of Clara unfolds the myth of the Nutcracker through a cinematic perspective accompanied by theatrical acting and classical ballet. 
2022 DANZE FANTASY TRIPLE BILL Comes to PJPAC in December Photo
2022 DANZE FANTASY TRIPLE BILL Comes to PJPAC in December
2022 DANZE FANTASY TRIPLE BILL comes to PJPAC in December. Performances run 17-18 December 2022.

More Hot Stories For You


2022 DANZE FANTASY TRIPLE BILL Comes to PJPAC Next Month2022 DANZE FANTASY TRIPLE BILL Comes to PJPAC Next Month
November 10, 2022

2022 Triple Bill will be featuring a mini 'Dance Festival' after a hiatus of more than 18 months due to the pandemic.
NEW BOYZ Comes to PJPAC in 2023NEW BOYZ Comes to PJPAC in 2023
October 31, 2022

Mengimbau zaman kegemilangan Newboyz, kini tampil dengan “Konsert Sejarah Mungkin Berulang” yang dibawakan khas oleh Popsicle Record. Pernah menjadi fenomena dan kegilaan remaja, ini adalah konsert pertama Newboyz, sejak bertapak di industri muzik tanahair pada tahun 1999.  “Konsert Sejarah Mungkin Berulang” ini akan diadakan selama 2 hari, pada 10 & 11 Februari 2023 di Stage 1 Theatre, PJ Pac. Kumpulan Newboyz akan membawakan hampir kesemua lagu hits mereka dari album pertama hingga terakhir. Persembahan akan bermula pada jam 8 malam. 
NUTCRACKER & CLARA'S DREAM Comes to PJPAC in DecemberNUTCRACKER & CLARA'S DREAM Comes to PJPAC in December
October 24, 2022

Let’s embark on this magical journey as the dream of Clara unfolds the myth of the Nutcracker through a cinematic perspective accompanied by theatrical acting and classical ballet. 
2022 DANZE FANTASY TRIPLE BILL Comes to PJPAC in December2022 DANZE FANTASY TRIPLE BILL Comes to PJPAC in December
October 17, 2022

2022 DANZE FANTASY TRIPLE BILL comes to PJPAC in December. Performances run 17-18 December 2022.
PJPAC Presents The Pointe & Music Gala Showcase This MonthPJPAC Presents The Pointe & Music Gala Showcase This Month
October 10, 2022

The Pointe & Music Gala Showcase presents and highlights our prestigious elite team winning dance pieces, famous classical repertoires such as Paquita, Swan Lake, Nutcracker and Le Corsaire. 