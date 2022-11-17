NUTCRACKER & CLARA'S DREAM Comes to PJPAC Next Month

Land of Sweets? Sugar Plum Fairy? And the Mouse King? It's not Christmas without a Nutcracker ballet...

Let's embark on this magical journey as the dream of Clara unfolds the myth of the Nutcracker through a cinematic perspective accompanied by theatrical acting and classical ballet.

The elaborative stage effects of transforming the reality to Clara's dream reminds you of the lavish interior of Mr Staulbahm's home, extravagant Baroque style party dresses and the curtains never draw without bringing the winter wonderland to life by filling the whole stage with continuous fluttering of the crystal-shaped snowflakes (which will be kept and used repeatedly after each show). The extensive setting of the stage complements the full-length ballet as the Nutcracker and Clara hop onto the hot air balloon, travel across Land of Sweets whilst dancing through the Waltz of Flowers, they stumble upon the Land of Snow. The snowstorm strikes, awakens the reality and transcends the snowflakes into dust on the rusty bench of an empty street.

Oh, life is but a dream.

Performances run 23-25 December.