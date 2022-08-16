Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Announces August & September Lineup of Performances

This August & September 2022, join the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) as it presents a host of wonderful and spectacular programmes. Ranging from a classical delight to a tribute to a beloved composer famous for his iconic film scores, there's something for everybody. Mark your calendar now for these performances at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP), KLCC:

From icy winters to the blazing heat of summer, witness the MPO performs one of the most beloved song about nature - Vivaldi's Four Seasons on Saturday, 13 August 2022 at 8:30 pm. Featuring the MPO concertmaster Peter Daniš as the violin soloist and Leader, this concert themed Vivaldi: The Four Seasons will not only present Vivaldi's timeless masterpiece that captures the essence of nature, but they will also perform Grieg's Baroque-inspired From Holberg's Time and Mendelssohn's String Symphony No. 10.

Calling all anime fans! Due to popular demand, the MPO is back to perform not one, but three anime concerts! Themed Symphonic Anime, the concert will commence on Friday, 26 August 2022 at 8:30 pm, Saturday, 27 August 2022 at 11:00 am & 8:30 pm, and Sunday, 28 August 2022 at 3:00 pm. The MPO and Resident Conductor Naohisa Furusawa will present a dazzling array of favourite anime songs that includes Hisaishi's Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away and Kiki's Delivery Service, as well as themes from iconic anime series such as Naruto and One Piece. Filled with intense emotions and beautiful melodic orchestral music, this is a concert that anime fans would not want to miss!

On Saturday, 3 September 2022 at 11:30 am & 2:30 pm, join the MPO and Resident Conductor Naohisa Furusawa as they embark on a musical expedition across continents and through centuries to help a discouraged bird discover her unique voice. Presented by Platypus Theatre, this Family Fun Day concert themed How the Gimquat Found Her Song is a heart-warming tale about the search for identity and a celebration of music in all of its forms. Laugh, chant and sing along with the Gimquat and her wizard guide as they explore musical styles from Vivaldi and Mozart to Duke Ellington and even rap!

Lastly, the MPO will pay tribute to the legendary composer John Williams on his 90th birthday in a concert themed Happy Birthday John Williams! on Friday, 16 September 2022 at 8:30 pm & Saturday, 17 September 2022 at 8:30 pm. Spanning 70 years, witness the MPO and Resident Conductor Gerard Salonga celebrates John Williams' illustrious career by performing some of his iconic movie soundtracks from ET, Superman, Harry Potter, and the unforgettable Star Wars. Don't miss out on this cinematic extravaganza in true surround sound as movies come to life on the DFP stage!

