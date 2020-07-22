Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Malaysian Cinema Operators See Positive Response From Moviegoers

Article Pixel Jul. 22, 2020  
Cinema operators in Malaysia have seen a positive response from moviegoers since reopening two weeks ago after over 100 days of being shut down, Malay Mail reports.

The country's top cinema operators provided their insight on how re-opening has been going

Golden Screen Cinemas reopened with a free screening of Jumanji: The Next Level on July 1.

The company recorded over 150,000 admissions in two weeks, with many people looking forward to anime screenings including Digimon Adventure and My Hero Academia

GSC Cinemas has embarked on several initiatives to expand its revenue streams, including opening its own restaurant and bar, Jin Gastrobar, located at Aurum Theatre in both The Gardens Mall in Kuala Lumpur and The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey in Johor Baru. The company is also looking into adding cafes to some GSC locations.

Additionally, TGV Cinemas has seen a steady flow of admissions over the past two weeks.

"We have noticed a gradual build-up from the first to second week as awareness increases and our irresistible promotions, including movie tickets and special food and beverage offers from RM5 are also proving popular," said TGV Cinemas chief executive officer Yeoh Oon Lai.

Finally, MBO Cinemas has seen ticket admissions picking up, while customers have been adhering to the guidelines set by the government.

A spokesperson for MBO said, however, that gaining customers' confidence during this time, as well as the lack of new movies, are both a challenge for the company.

Read more on Malay Mail.


