LAUGHATHON Continues at Petaling Jaya Performing Arts Centre This Weekend

If you need to laugh a ton, then you must attend the Laughathon! With over 14 comedians per laugh session, it's a belly exercise that will surely get those endorphins flowing and calories burnt.

Doctors even recommend taking time to laugh every day - it is good for your health. Studies have shown that laughing can reduce stress, strengthen the immune system, and improve mood. It can also ease pain and help with depression. What more 2 hours of non-stop laughter!

AND laughter is known to improve communication, bonding and even ROMANCE. That's what the Laughathon is, it's a voyage for people who want to get closer to each other (and get jiggy with it after, only if you're a couple, not if you're siblings or anything. errr... ya.)

Limited seats per session due to SOP so we expect to sell out. Grab your dose of laughter now.

Ratings: Mature 18+

Recording: All shows will be recorded for 'We Are Live'.

Friday, 26 November, 8.30pm

Language: English

Comics: Abbey Thangiah, Asta Lew, Asu, Brendan Goh, Bob Usop, Hindra, Joanne Kam, Juliana, Mad Sabah, Nat Kang, Saiful Onisan, Shaq Munisamy, WahShen, Wendy Chiam.

Saturday, 27 November, 4.00pm

Language: Bahasa/English/Manglish

Comics: Abbey Thangiah, Arief Adika, Bob Usop, Farid Azmeir, Filzah Azmi, James Soo, Kanmani, Nizam Jentik Jentik, Papi Zak, Prakash Daniel, Rasydan Sani, Saiful Onisan, Shashic Iewan, Ucupkun, Young Arin, Yusra Beatbox

Saturday, 27 November, 8.30pm

Language: Bahasa/English/Manglish

Comics: Abe Latte, Addnan Acho, Danieal Aidid, Farid Azmeir, Garam, Hilmy Ashley, James Soo, JD, Juliana Heng, Kanmani, Khairish Hashim, Mad Sabah, Prakash Daniel, Sofwan Roos, Wendy Chiam