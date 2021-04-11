Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

INNER THOUGHTS Will Be Presenting at KLPAC This May

The cast includes Jacqueline Teng, Jamie Teng, Tan Li Yang, and Toh Shir Ling.

Apr. 11, 2021  
INNER THOUGHTS Will Be Presenting at KLPAC This May

Inner Thoughts will be presented at the The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (klpac) May 6-9, 2021.

Delia Li's beautiful words are lifted from the page and transported to the stage Jamie Teng and Tan Li Yang with specially composed music by Jacqueline Teng & Toh Shir Ling, projection by Coebar Abel and lighting design by Yusman Mokhtar.

This will be the very first time Delia Li's poems are performed to a live audience. Originally from China, she has long since called Malaysia her home. To her life is like a dream, it should be full of sweetness and smiles. And one must be grateful to each flower, each tree, each cat, each person as they made us rich, cry, laugh and grow.

Let Delia Li's words soothe your soul as we attempt to heal from a difficult year.

The cast includes Jacqueline Teng, Jamie Teng, Tan Li Yang, and Toh Shir Ling.

Learn more at https://proticket.com.my/klpac-inner-thoughts/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco
Dee Roscioli
Dee Roscioli
Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella

Related Articles View More Malaysia Stories
VIDEO: The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centres Uncle Joe and Aunty Faridah Read The Tale Photo

VIDEO: The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre's Uncle Joe and Aunty Faridah Read The Tale of Peter Rabbit

The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre Presents UNITY (1918) Photo

The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre Presents UNITY (1918)

The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre Opens Bookings For BOLLYWOOD DREAMS Photo

The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre Opens Bookings For BOLLYWOOD DREAMS

The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre Seeks Full Time Front of House Position Photo

The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre Seeks Full Time Front of House Position


More Hot Stories For You

  • Old Globe Plans to Reopen as Early as June 2021
  • VIDEO: Raymond J. Lee, Storm Lever, Joél Pérez and Allison Spratt Pearce Sing 'I Miss the Spray'
  • EINSTEIN COMES THROUGH Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre On Demand
  • Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Present MY BROOKLYN HAMLET