HALALLUJAH Comes to PJPAC This Month

Halallujah by Rizal Van Geyzel comes to PJPAC this month!

Join one of Malaysia's best comedians, Rizal Van Geyzel, for a night of hilarity, as he tells hilariously insightful stories of his life and experiences and discover what it truly means to be Malaysian!

Performances are 27 May 2022 (Friday) at 09:00 PM as well as 28 May 2022 (Saturday) at 09:00 PM.

Learn more at https://pjpac.com.my/event-details/?id=119.