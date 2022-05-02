Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HALALLUJAH Comes to PJPAC This Month

Performances are 27 May 2022 (Friday) at 09:00 PM as well as 28 May 2022 (Saturday) at 09:00 PM.

May. 2, 2022  
Halallujah by Rizal Van Geyzel comes to PJPAC this month!

Join one of Malaysia's best comedians, Rizal Van Geyzel, for a night of hilarity, as he tells hilariously insightful stories of his life and experiences and discover what it truly means to be Malaysian!

Learn more at https://pjpac.com.my/event-details/?id=119.



