FOLLOW THE LIGHT Comes to PJPAC

theatrethreesixty will present the 12th anniversary staging of Nick Choo's FOLLOW THE LIGHT just in time for the festive season of 2022. The returning musical presentation is scheduled for a limited 6-performance run from Thursday, 8th DECEMBER to Sunday, 11th DECEMBER 2022 at Nero Event Space, Petaling Jaya Performing Arts Centre (PJPAC).

A young woman is unexpectedly told she is about to have a baby ... An earnest but confused carpenter frets over the prospect of fatherhood ... Some dysfunctional shepherd siblings watch their flocks by night ... And a trio of men, wise or otherwise, salivate at the prospect of glory they believe they deserve ...All of them on a journey towards a distant destination, guided by a suave, smooth-talking Angel and the burning light of a supernova, unaware of what lies ahead of them on this adventure beyond their wildest imaginings!

Reimagined for its 12th anniversary by an award-winning musical theatre team led by theatrethreesixty's artistic director Christopher Ling and featuring an all-star 7-member ensemble cast, FOLLOW THE LIGHT is all about the things that make us human - relationships, friendships, babies, sheep, and discovering one's purpose.

This 12th anniversary staging of FOLLOW THE LIGHT is generously supported by PJPA but would not have been made possible without the creative efforts of a BOH Cameronian Arts Award-winning creative team, led by Christopher Ling and featuring original music from Nick Choo, soundscape design by Kirthana Kuhendran, lighting design by Tan Eng Heng, sound engineering by Joe Loy and choreography by Kenny Shim.

theatrethreesixty is a collective of playmakers dedicated to telling stories and nurturing work from all walks of life, giving writers, actors and production team members safe spaces to experiment and grow and help pave the way for new Malaysian theatre. Established in March 2014, theatrethreesixty's productions have been seen all over Malaysia and Singapore, having been featured at the Kota Kinabalu Arts Festival, the What About Kuching arts festival, the Kakiseni International Arts Festival, The Other Festival Ipoh, Festival Belia Putrajaya, Gerak Angin Virtual Arts Festival and the Causeway Exchange Festival, Singapore.