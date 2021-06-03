Disney+ Hotstar is Now Available in Malaysia

Disney+ Hotstar, the highly anticipated streaming service, launches in Malaysia today, giving viewers a new way of experiencing the well-loved content from the company's most iconic entertainment brands. In addition to films and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, viewers will also enjoy a wide array of general entertainment series and films for young adult audiences, as well as Malaysian and Asian hits.

Subscribers can sign up on DisneyPlusHotstar.my or download the Disney+ Hotstar app on Android and iOS devices from today to start streaming Disney+ Hotstar for RM54.90 for three months. Special packages are available for Astro Movies Pack customers, while other Astro customers can find out more at astro.com.my/Disney.

Disney+ Hotstar brings thousands of hours of entertainment for all ages, offering an exceptional and expansive selection of over 800 films and 18,000 episodes from some of The Walt Disney Company's greatest storytellers. Subscribers can look forward to the latest releases such as Raya and the Last Dragon (start streaming 4 June) and Luca (start streaming 18 June), blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame and Frozen 2, exclusive Disney+ Originals Loki (start streaming 9 June), The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision and The Mandalorian, and exclusive premieres of some of Malaysia's most anticipated films and drama series such as J2: J Retribusi, Zombitopia (start streaming 2 July), Ada Hantu (start streaming 13 August), Semanis Senyumanmu and Wifi Sebelah Rumah (start streaming 25 June).

Disney+ Hotstar viewing experiences with the highest visual and audio quality

With a growing library of movies and TV series available in Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Audio, viewers with compatible devices can stream a selection of their favourite shows on Disney+ Hotstar with remarkable visual and audio quality. Available on the Disney+ Hotstar app on Android TV and Apple TV, subscribers can enjoy ultra-vivid imaging with Dolby Vision, while Dolby Audio delivers crystal clarity, easy-to-hear dialogue, great detail, and realistic surround sound effects, and they all come together to dial up the impact of your favorite scenes and events.

Pankaj Kedia, Managing Director, Emerging Markets at Dolby Laboratories said, "We are excited to team up with Disney+ Hotstar to bring incredible audio and picture quality to the Disney+ Hotstar platform in Malaysia. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio, audiences can enjoy their favourite Disney+ Hotstar content in a spectacular experience from the comfort of their living rooms and on-the-go."

Subscribers will be able to stream Disney+ Hotstar on a wide selection of compatible mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including streaming media players. Each registered account can support two concurrent streams, and the majority of content is available for download on mobile and tablet. All content is commercial-free, with a dedicated kids section with age-appropriate content and a kid-friendly, easy-to-navigate user interface.

For more information, please visit DisneyPlusHotstar.my.