Datuk Aishah to Join the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra For Concert in August

On 6 August 2022 at 8:30 pm, the undisputed queen of Malaysian Pop, Datuk Aishah will join the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) in a much-awaited concert themed Aishah & MPO: A Symphonic Rendezvous at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP), KLCC.

To be led by conductor Ahmad Muriz Che Rose, the concert will continue to affirm the MPO's music versatility which transcends genres, from classical masterpieces to film music, pop, jazz and contemporary works. Founded in 1998, the MPO has consistently impressed and inspired audience of all ages. The MPO has also spread its wings and astounded audiences in Singapore, Taiwan, Korea, China, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.

This MPO's latest collaboration is the most awaited showcase as Datuk Aishah is an established household name with many successful albums under her belt and more than 32 years of experience in the music industry. This concert will be a highlight of her career as this will be Datuk Aishah's first-ever solo concert with the MPO on the DFP stage. Her previous engagements with the MPO were as one of the featured artists for the Malaysia's Virtual National Day 2020 Reception concert alongside Akim Ahmad, and the Semalam Di Malaya concert alongside Liza Hanim, Musly Ramly & Rachel Guerzo in 2018.

A legend in her own class, she stormed into the music scene as the front person for a New Zealand based pop group, The Fan Club, in 1987 before launching a successful solo career in 1990 with her debut album Aishah. Since then, she has released many hit albums and won many local music awards such as Anugerah Bintang Popular Berita Harian's (ABPH) first Most Popular Artist and was the winner of Most Popular Female Singer for three consecutive years (1990 - 1992). She also won Anugerah Industri Muzik's (AIM) Best Female Vocal in 1995 and 1996, and was crowned as the champion for Astro's Gegar Vaganza in 2017.

This concert with the MPO will bring the audience on a musical journey as Datuk Aishah showcasing her legendary powerhouse vocals by performing symphonic renditions of her beloved tunes that includes Seloka Rindu, Fatwa Pujangga, Kemaafan Dendam Yang Terindah, Janji Manismu and Camar Yang Pulang. All songs are specially arranged for these concerts and given fresh interpretations by arrangers such as Gerard Salonga, Luqman Aziz, Jenny Chin, Ahmad Muriz Che Rose, Ilham Subri, Vivian Chua and Azhad Sulaiman.

Tickets are available here - Aishah & MPO: A Symphonic Rendezvous. As of now, the tickets for C Reserve (RM255) and B Reserve (RM355) are sold out. SAT 6 AUG 2022 8:30PM.

