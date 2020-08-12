Damansara Performing Arts Centre Reopens With THE MEETING

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The performance will be held on 22 and 23 August.

Damansara Performing Arts Centre reopens its doors once again to usher in its first live stage performance, DPAC Live: The Meeting.

The Meeting will be held at DPAC on 22 and 23 August, 2020. Following the success of our last online live broadcast, The Meeting will be made available through a live broadcast and a live stream on www.cloudtheatres.com in addition to the stage performance.

Dates:

22nd August 2020, 8PM (Live Broadcast)

23rd August 2020, 3PM (Live Stream & Stage Performance)

Venue:

Theatre, DPAC

Damansara Performing Arts Centre 白沙罗表演艺术中心

Fees:

Live Broadcast & Live Stream : RM 23

Stage Performance : Normal RM 78 | DCard Member RM 70

Purchase tickets to the Live Broadcast/Live Stream at www.cloudtheatres.com.

*Note: Each e-mail address will only generate one link.

(i.e., The same e-mail address cannot be used to purchase multiple tickets.)

Purchase tickets tot he Stage Performance at www.dpac.com.my.

For more info, call +603 4065 0001, 4065 0002

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You