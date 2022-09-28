Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DIDI & FRIENDS Announced At Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS With The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

Themed Didi & Friends Bersama MPO: Mana Bingo? is scheduled on Saturday, 22 October 2022 at 2:30 pm.

Register for Malaysia News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  

DIDI & FRIENDS Announced At Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS With The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

Didi & Friends, Malaysia's most beloved cartoon characters will be gracing the Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP) stage with the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) in an exclusive one-day-only concert!

Themed Didi & Friends Bersama MPO: Mana Bingo?, the concert is scheduled on Saturday, 22 October 2022 at 2:30 pm

In this Family Fun Day concert, the MPO, led by its Resident Conductor Gerard Salonga, will take the audience on a journey with Didi, Nana & Jojo in their quest to find the missing cute little friend, Bingo! Directed by Pat Ibrahim, join them in the search for Bingo through this 1-hour concert full of heart-warming adventure and entertaining music.

Sing along with Didi & Friends as they entertain the audience with 'live' accompaniment music by the MPO through songs such as Mengantuk Mumia, Chan Mali Chan, Kalau Rasa Gembira, Bingo and the traditional Eh Wau Bulan. All the songs performed in this concert are given a fresh symphonic interpretation by the MPO.

Didi & Friends, Malaysia's No 1 preschool 3D-animated musical edutainment cartoon and winner of Best Preschool animation at the 2019 - 24th Asian Television Award has been a household name of the region with fans spread across Singapore and Indonesia. Premiering on YouTube with localised nursery rhymes in 2015, the series then premiered on Astro Ceria, followed by Season 2 launch in Asia in 2016. 2020 saw the series matured and broke into mass audiences with viral hits such as Mengantuknya Mumia and many more during Season 4 and saw hit collaborations with award-winning artists such as Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Yuna, Hael Husaini, Altimet and many more. Didi & Friends is now under its new home, Warnakala Studios Sdn Bhd in partnership with Astro.

Get ready to join this musical adventure with Didi & Friends and the MPO, only at DFP!

Note 1: Children aged 2 and above are allowed to enter the concert with an admission ticket.

Tickets can be found here - Didi & Friends bersama MPO: Mana Bingo?

Visit www.mpo.com.my or check out the MPO social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok) for any latest updates.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


PJPAC Presents The Pointe & Music Gala Showcase Next MonthPJPAC Presents The Pointe & Music Gala Showcase Next Month
September 22, 2022

The Pointe & Music Gala Showcase presents and highlights our prestigious elite team winning dance pieces, famous classical repertoires such as Paquita, Swan Lake, Nutcracker and Le Corsaire. 
THE POWER OF SYSTEM Comes to PJPAC Next MonthTHE POWER OF SYSTEM Comes to PJPAC Next Month
September 16, 2022

The new generation of working in the future will focus on mutual achievement of not only things but also the people behind.
JIKEY Comes to PJPAC This MonthJIKEY Comes to PJPAC This Month
September 12, 2022

Teater Tradisional Jikey merupakan salah satu teater tradisional masyarakat Melayu yang sangat popular di negeri Kedah dan Perlis sekitar 1960 - an.  Di Thailand ia dikenali sebagai Likay Pa dan sangat popular di selatan Thailand di Satun dan Phuket.  Manakala di Kemboja di kenali sebagai Yike.  Jikey atau Likay diubah suai dari perkataan Parsi Sikir dan Arab kata Sikru ,  yang bermaksud membaca pujian atau zikir.
TUCK MY LIFE Comes to PJPAC in DecemberTUCK MY LIFE Comes to PJPAC in December
September 6, 2022

Tuck My Life is Aw Yuong Tuck's first ever One Hour Stand Up Comedy Special produce by himself. The show is narcissism at its best, topic includes love, sex, relationship and more. 90 minutes might not be enough to take him out of his puberty, but it is more than enough for his comedy.
Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Presents Family Fun Day Concerts Next MonthMalaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Presents Family Fun Day Concerts Next Month
August 22, 2022

Come and be part of adventurous musical offerings when the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) presents Family Fun Day concerts on Saturday, 3 September 2022 at 11.30 am and 2:30 pm at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP), KLCC.