DIDI & FRIENDS Announced At Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS With The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

Didi & Friends, Malaysia's most beloved cartoon characters will be gracing the Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP) stage with the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) in an exclusive one-day-only concert!

Themed Didi & Friends Bersama MPO: Mana Bingo?, the concert is scheduled on Saturday, 22 October 2022 at 2:30 pm

In this Family Fun Day concert, the MPO, led by its Resident Conductor Gerard Salonga, will take the audience on a journey with Didi, Nana & Jojo in their quest to find the missing cute little friend, Bingo! Directed by Pat Ibrahim, join them in the search for Bingo through this 1-hour concert full of heart-warming adventure and entertaining music.

Sing along with Didi & Friends as they entertain the audience with 'live' accompaniment music by the MPO through songs such as Mengantuk Mumia, Chan Mali Chan, Kalau Rasa Gembira, Bingo and the traditional Eh Wau Bulan. All the songs performed in this concert are given a fresh symphonic interpretation by the MPO.

Didi & Friends, Malaysia's No 1 preschool 3D-animated musical edutainment cartoon and winner of Best Preschool animation at the 2019 - 24th Asian Television Award has been a household name of the region with fans spread across Singapore and Indonesia. Premiering on YouTube with localised nursery rhymes in 2015, the series then premiered on Astro Ceria, followed by Season 2 launch in Asia in 2016. 2020 saw the series matured and broke into mass audiences with viral hits such as Mengantuknya Mumia and many more during Season 4 and saw hit collaborations with award-winning artists such as Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Yuna, Hael Husaini, Altimet and many more. Didi & Friends is now under its new home, Warnakala Studios Sdn Bhd in partnership with Astro.

Get ready to join this musical adventure with Didi & Friends and the MPO, only at DFP!

Note 1: Children aged 2 and above are allowed to enter the concert with an admission ticket.

Tickets can be found here - Didi & Friends bersama MPO: Mana Bingo?

Visit www.mpo.com.my or check out the MPO social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok) for any latest updates.