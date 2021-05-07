CloudTheatre Goes Global

CloudTheatre has been helping theatres around the world in digital transformation since a year ago. It is a unique ticketed watch-party platform for arts and culture shows that creates interactive live experience online. Today, more than 15 thousand audiences from 50 countries attended and enjoyed performances streamed through the platform. Now, CloudTheatre will take a step further by hosting an international arts festival from Hong Kong named Along The Edge Arts Festival.

Along the Edge Arts Festival -Boundless will be held from 12 to 16 May 2021. Since 2018, the arts festival has been telling stories of people and things outside of mainstream narratives. Not only does it provide a platform for exchanging arts and culture, but also brings inspiration to the public, leading them to re-examine and discuss the social ecology of Hong Kong.

The global pandemic has changed the sensory dimension of social experience. In the spirit of adventure and resilience, the 2021 edition of the festival breaks through the boundaries of diversity and explores new possibilities and perspectives to build global connections. This year's festival is held online for the second year, presenting 15 programmes.

Over the 5-day festival, there will be 4 ticketed programmes showcased on 'CloudTheatre'. The Audience around the world can fully access the shows with a unique digital theatre experience. These four programmes attempt to lead the audience to speculate upon their life experience and build a boundless dialogue. "The Spice Road'' is a theatrical performance co-created by 10 artists from 9 countries in 4 continents, telling the global stories of spices, goods, food, cultures, power, and technologies. It will provoke the audience to rethink the presence and the future. A solo dance performance from Singapore named "Vortice Voyeur: From Water Station, by Ota Shogo" will explore digital art and virtual space. Local artist Grad Leung and Bangladeshi artist Annesha Biswas Agni will collaborate and create "The Hollowed Man 2.0", a Butoh and Kathak performance questioning the meaning of life. "The Way We Live" is a documentary reflecting our real everyday lives in China.

Launched in 2018, Along the Edge Arts Festival is about telling stories of people and things outside of mainstream narratives. It is a multidisciplinary art festival showcasing various artistic and creative expressions. The series of activities aims to provoke the public to re-examine and discuss Hong Kong's social ecology from different perspectives. The festival also serves as a platform for "minority" to speak out and exchange ideas with other participants, which is an opportunity to interpret and define the inner meaning of Along the Edge. Under the global epidemic, the arts festival has been held online since last year. Various artists and audiences are invited to join this experimental journey of exploring the form of the online arts festival to forge new connections through art.

