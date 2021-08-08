CENDANA Announces Third Sharing Session For 2021

CENDANA invites arts practitioners, cultural arts workers and behind-the-scenes workers from the performing arts, visual arts, independent music and craft sectors to join us for the third virtual sharing session for 2021. The session will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021, from 7.45 pm to 9.45 pm through the Zoom app to connect and find out about the programmes that have been planned for the next six months of 2021 under the People's Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (PEMULIH).

This session will kick off with an update on the progress of the CENDANA Recovery Initiatives under PENJANA and PRISMA followed by a brief overview of CENDANA's Arts and Culture Recovery programmes under PEMULIH.

The session will continue with a panel sharing session by CENDANA's Industry Advisory Panel (IAP) members who will be sharing their opinions, feedback, and also suggestions to be considered to submit a complete application for CENDANA's Arts and Culture Recovery programmes under PEMULIH.

1. Elizabeth Cardosa (Co-founder and Registered Conservator for Works of Heritage and Culture, H & C Heritage Services Sdn. Bhd.2. Joe Sidek (Festival Director & Consultant)3. Nani Kahar (Director, LabDNA)4. Ahmad Muriz Che Rose (Director, Music Talent Development & Management, Dewan Filharmonik Petronas)

This session will be conducted predominantly in Bahasa Malaysia and English to ensure a wider group of artists can participate in the session.



To participate: