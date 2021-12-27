Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Asia Ballet Academy and Kenny Shim Dance Collective Will Perform a Mix Bill

Performances begin on December 31.

Dec. 27, 2021  
This collaboration between Asia Ballet Academy and Kenny Shim Dance Collective (KSDC) presents a re-stage of classical ballet "Paquita", original choreography contemporary pieces "Sacha" & "Flight Works" by Kenny Shim and original choreography "Butterfly Lover" by Ivy Chung.

Performance presented this time is not only about rigors ballet technique but also with new choreography enquiries creatively and emotionally.

Learn more at https://pjpac.com.my/event-details/?id=28.


