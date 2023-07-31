World Premiere & Summer's Hottest Picks Coming Up At Deertrees Theatre

Deertrees Theatre, Maine's most enchanting playhouse, presents exceptional entertainment for Lakes Region residents and visitors alike at 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison.

Deertrees has served the Greater Maine region since 1936, offering an eclectic summer season of entertainment, featuring theatrical productions and comedies, family shows, concerts annually from June through early September. Tickets are available at deertrees-theatre.org.

Sebago Long Lake Music Festival

Tuesdays through August 8, 7:30 pm, tickets are $35 per concert, season passes are $135

Deertrees plays host to Sebago Long Lake Music Festival's 51st annual season, offering five Tuesday evening classical music concerts that will astound audiences as the signature event of the Festival's season. Deertrees' picturesque, historic setting at the top of Long Lake in Harrison, Maine, complements the Festival's stunning chamber music under the summer stars.

An Evening at Dave's Sauna

Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5, 7:30 pm, tickets are $29

The “Rated N for Naughty” musical is back by popular demand! All bets are off in this tale of a Saturday night in 1980 at the legendary Dave's Sauna in South Paris, Maine, where hippies, rednecks, bikers, townies, swingers, and all kinds of folks would come for a sauna (and maybe more)! This original musical is based on true accounts of the sauna back in its heyday. Meet Weird Rob, Bearded Hippie, Off-Duty Waitress, 9-5 Guy, Neighbor Not Happy, Local Town Cop, Trailer Park Woman, MassHole, Dave's best friend Saul, his wife Nancy, her best friend Josephine, the seductive Sauna Sirens and many other colorful characters.

Lobster Roll Fundraiser

Friday, August 11, 12 to 4 pm

preorder for $25 at deertrees-theatre.org/lobster-roll-fundraiser.html

Preorder accepted online by August 5 to enjoy delicious lobster rolls (chock full of tail, knuckle, and claw meat),

a bag of chips and a cookie, all in support of Deertrees Theatre.

Purchasers pick up their order at The Greenwood Manor Inn, 52 Tolman Road, Harrison.

Midnight Breakfast

Saturday, August 12, 7:30 pm, tickets are $22

This indie-soul sextet sizzles! Maine-based Midnight Breakfast is a showcase of instrumental improvisation and explorative long jams, drawing inspiration from the rich, multiethnic pantheon of American music tradition. The ensemble blends groovy melodies and blissful jazz-kissed vocals to make each performance energizing and unforgettable.

3 Day Funk

Thursday, August 17, 7 pm, tickets are $10

Catch this Lakes Region hard and heavy classic rock band in our Salt Lick Cabaret! Classic rock trip 3 Day Funk performs the music of the great rock bands from the 1970's to 90's. With attention to details and dedication to their craft, Andy, John and Rich create a sound like no other. Their music catalogue features familiar tunes - from Blues, hard rock to a little funk - you'll have a rockin' good time!

Susie Pepper Sings Carole King and Bonnie Raitt

Friday, August 18, 7:30 pm, tickets are $35

Susie Pepper & Mixology present a one-of-a-kind concert featuring the beloved songs of Carole King and Bonnie Raitt. This thrilling selection of songs will soar to the star-filled sky over Deertrees, where this artist is loved! Susie Pepper is a dynamic and highly sought-after vocalist throughout the region. Her talents led her to win Fox23's “Maine Idol” competition and Miss Maine in 2009. She has been featured in Portland Symphony Orchestra's Magic of Christmas series, in addition to countless other performances.



Yesterday Once More – Music of The Carpenters

Thursday, August 24, 7 pm, tickets are $20

Sponsored by Bob and Carol Phaneuf

Back by popular demand, performing artists Katie Connor, Gail Phaneuf, and Patti Hathaway sing your favorites and lead a cabaret performance of some of The Carpenters' most famous hits, and its suddenly yesterday once more! With Dan Fox on saxophone, this is a fun night to kick back and “Sing a Song” in Deertrees' Salt Lick Cabaret setting.

Dark Side of Somewhere Dance Immersion

Friday, August 24, 7:30 pm, and Saturday, August 25, 7:30 pm, tickets are $25

Sponsored by The Ballroom and Migis Lodge on Sebago Lake

“The Dark Side of Somewhere” world premiere is a unique and immersive multimedia dance and circus arts experience brought to life by sisters Nettie and Hannah Gentempo. The once-in-a-lifetime production marks the 50th anniversary of the legendary Pink Floyd album "Dark Side of the Moon”. Each remarkable track on the album is set to exceptional choreography and psychedelic performance. Conflict, greed, time, money, life, death, and a deep dive into the imagination are all themes explored through this production that includes a full cast of dancers and flow/circus artists, puppets, costumes, and a stunning, large-scale video backdrop.

Deertrees Theatre's ticket prices include a $2 Heritage Fee that supports the ongoing restoration and improvements to Deertrees Theatre. To purchase tickets, or more information, visit deertrees-theatre.org, email gail@deertrees.org.