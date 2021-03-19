VIDEO: The Cast of BROADWAY AT GOOD THEATER Sings 'Seasons of Love'

Good Theater, the professional theater company in residence at the St. Lawrence Arts Center, has just released a video of "Seasons of Love" from RENT, featuring 14 singers and stunning Maine video footage. The song can be viewed on Youtube, at the link:

This is the first song from the company's upcoming virtual concert, Broadway at Good Theater - the 1990s, Part One. The one hour concert will be available for free streaming for one month, starting March 27. More info is on the company's website at www.goodtheater.com.

"It was important for us to do something for our patrons, who have been extremely generous to Good Theater during the pandemic. Creating a concert was something we knew we could do safely. All of the performers were eager to help, donating their time and talents to the project," said Brian P. Allen, Good Theater's Artistic Director. The concert will be available by going to the company's website, www.goodtheater.com.

Every year the company presents a new edition of Broadway at Good Theater. A different decade of Broadway is highlighted. The 1990s is the theme of this year's concert. When the theater is able to reopen, Part Two of the concert will be presented live onstage.

The online concert features special guest star Valerie Perri who recorded her two songs from her home in Los Angeles. Valerie starred in Good Theater's production of Admissions. She was the guest of Broadway at Good Theater two years ago and was slated to headline this year's edition when COVID caused everything to be put on hold.

Other performers are: Jennine Cannizzo, David Bass-Clark, Colleen Clark, Aaron Engebreth, Gusta Johnson, John Lanham, Mary Johnston Letellier, Conor Riordan Martin, Jen Means, Cory Osborne, Jennifer Rachele, Shannon Thurston, Coliin Whiteman and making his Good Theater debut, Roosevelt Baker. Musical director, arranger and pianist for the show is Victoria Stubbs. Steve Underwood was in charge of filming the concert, and worked with Dave Grant to edit the piece. Iain Odlin designed the lighting.

Good Theater's Artistic Director, Brian P. Allen, created the concert. "I love creating concerts of theater music. I found several songs from the 1990s that took on new relevance in the time of COVID. Because of video, we got to do a couple of fun tricks in the concert that we could never do live. I wanted to take people on a journey to be entertained, tickled and touched. This has been a tough year on everyone, and I'm excited to offer this treat to our patrons."

Shows highlighted in this virtual concert include: The Boy From Oz, State Fair, RENT, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Chicago, The Secret Garden, Ragtime and more.

Most of the songs in the virtual concert were recorded over a three week period at St. Lawrence Arts. Strict safety protocols were in place throughout the recording.