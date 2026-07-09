VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM & SLEEPING BEAUTY OR COMA to Open in Maine Co-Production

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Two generations of Maine theater artists are coming together this summer as Good Theater and Out There Theater Company present their first-ever co-production, Vampire Lesbians of Sodom & Sleeping Beauty or Coma, two camp comedy classics by legendary playwright and drag performer Charles Busch. Directed by Sarah Kennedy, the production runs July 16 through August 9 at Good Theater at Stevens Square.

More than simply a production, the project represents a new model of partnership between Good Theater, an established leader in Maine's professional theater community, and the emerging Out There Theater Company. Artists and leaders from both organizations have worked together throughout the creative process, from auditions and casting to rehearsals and production. With Good Theater providing the production infrastructure, operational expertise, and resources, and Out There contributing its bold creative energy and innovative spirit, the collaboration showcases the complementary strengths each organization brings to Maine's vibrant theater community.



Originally premiering at New York City's Limbo Lounge in 1984, Vampire Lesbians of Sodom became a cult phenomenon, running for more than five years and becoming one of the longest-running productions in Off-Broadway history. At a time when openly queer voices were still fighting for visibility on American stages, Charles Busch's comedy broke new ground through its bold embrace of drag, camp, and theatrical parody.

The production pairs Vampire Lesbians of Sodom with Busch's equally inventive Sleeping Beauty or Coma, creating an evening that showcases the playwright's signature blend of absurdity, classic Hollywood glamour, and razor-sharp wit. Together, the two one-act plays celebrate the theatrical imagination that has made Busch one of the defining voices in queer American theater.

More than four decades after its premiere, Busch's work continues to resonate through its playful exploration of identity, transformation, and performance. Under Kennedy's direction, the production introduces these influential comedies to a new generation of theatergoers while honoring the bold spirit that made them landmarks of downtown New York theater.

The production features a cast and creative team drawn from across Maine's theater community, highlighting the depth of local talent and the collaborative spirit that continues to shape the state's performing arts scene.

The cast features all local performers including Emma Graffam, Logan Merrithew, Kat Moraros, Megan Cross, Sarabell Wrigley, John Dalton Logan, Ross Patten, and Amy Desrosiers

The creative team includes Sarah Kennedy (Director), Dalton Kimball (Stage Manager), Tracy Washburn (Scenic Designer), Justin Cote (Costume Designer), Ashley McBreairty (Lighting Designer), Cory MacGowan (Sound Designer), Hollie Pryor (Intimacy Director), and Steve Underwood (Production Manager, Scenic Design).

Performances run July 16 through August 9 at Good Theater. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for students and patrons ages 30 and under. All seating is general admission.

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