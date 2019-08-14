USM Department Of Theatre Season Celebrates The Work Of Women Playwrights And Directors

Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION

The University of Southern Maine Department of Theatre kicks off the 2019-2020 season on Friday, September 6, 7:30 p.m., at Russell Hall on the Gorham Campus with the performance of "Fortune," a quirky romantic comedy about finding love, (or not)! The production is currently part of the 83rd summer season at Deertrees Theatre in Harrison, ME featuring USM students in leading roles; in early September the students bring the performance to their home stage as well as to the Gorham audience.

Co-directed by Andrew Harris and Dan Burson, the show features students Mariah Larocque and Blake Wright with sound by Luis Del Valle, lights by Austin Tomison, and stage management by Emma Zerba - all current or recently graduated USM Theatre students.

"Fortune" performances are by cash donation only, at the door. For more information visit USM Theatre online, or call the USM Theater Box Office at (207) 780-5151.

The 2019-2020 USM Theatre season aims to celebrate the work of women playwrights and women directors.

"Our idea for this season began from a series of relevant events and conversations: the #metoo movement, the divisive political climate, and the approaching centenary of the 19th Amendment guaranteeing equal voting rights to both women and men," said Sara Valentine, assistant professor of USM Theatre.

Valentine continues, "Theater stimulates a larger dialogue and helps shape conversations around sensitive and timely topics. In addition, this season's plays stand alone as remarkable, well-constructed pieces of theater."

Those needing special accommodation to participate fully in these programs, please contact the Box Office via phone: (207) 780-5151, or email: USMTheatreBoxOffice@maine.edu. Hearing impaired: call USM's telex / TDD number (207) 780-5646.





