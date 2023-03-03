Threshold Stage Company Presents Lucas Hnath's Tony Award Winning A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 At The Star Theatre

Kittery's critically acclaimed Threshold Stage Company brings Lucas Hnath's Tony Award winning "A Doll's House, Part 2" to the Star Theatre and brilliantly lays bare the struggle between our right to live our perceived best version of ourselves and the consequences our choices have on those around us and the society at large.

Ibsen's revolutionary and groundbreaking "A Doll's House" concludes with the play's heroine, Nora Helmer, shockingly leaving and literally closing the door on her husband Torvald and their children.

Hnath's contemporary standalone play "A Doll's House, Part 2", opens with her knocking on the same door fifteen years later, seeking help with an urgent matter that she cannot resolve herself. In the process old wounds are opened, and a gritty darkly humorous battle of wills ensues.

Threshold's co-artistic directors and founders Heather Glenn Wixson and Peter Motson patiently endured the prolonged uncertainty of the pandemic to produce Hnath's standalone continuation of Ibsen's play and are excited to finally bring the Tony Award winning show to the Seacoast. To fully evoke the brutal honesty and varied perspectives that each character brings to the story, they have brought in accomplished director Kate Splaine. Kate's rigorous and intelligent approach, coupled with her deep knowledge and understanding of Hnath's works, brings the very best out of the ensemble cast, giving each character a true strength and powerful conviction in their respective positions. For Peter and Heather "the play is about perspectives and the need to listen to each other and consider the other side, something we struggle with in the present day." Their hope is that "the play's characters advocating so strongly for their individual positions will promote introspection and allow the audience members to take the time to look at the other side in the real issues that arise in their lives."

The entirety of the play takes place in the drawing room of Torvald Helmer's house. The meticulously envisioned set, masterfully created by Cary Wendell and beautifully realized by Geoff Dolan in conjunction with the Ogunquit Playhouse, provides a perfect forum or arena for the battle of wills that unfold throughout the play. The set itself, with its imposing cattywampus walls and massive central door, underscores and enhances the tone and impact of the dialogue. The seating is limited to 50 participants and the audience is arranged in two sections facing each other at angles to the trapezoidal stage to create a communal experience that offers the opportunity for a profound experience of self-reflection.

The costumes created by Victoria Carot are impeccable both in style and color palette and coupled with the lighting design by Kelly Gibson and sound design by Joel Glenn Wixson, the overall aesthetic of the play is a work of art in and of itself. Powerfully inhabiting this grand space and seamlessly bringing Hnath's work to life are a group of top regional actors with Heather Glenn Wixson as Nora, Allan Mayo as Torvald, Sharon Hilton as Anne Marie and Courtney St. Gelais as Emmy.

Threshold Stage Company's production of the Tony Award-winning "A Doll's House, Part 2" is a highly entertaining, witty, poignant and extremely relevant examination of our urgent need to listen to each other's points of view, create a dialogue and find common ground rather than blindly holding fast to our own positions. Don't miss this opportunity to experience exceptionally meaningful and thought-provoking theatre right here in the Seacoast.

March 17th - April 2nd - (Fridays and Saturdays @ 8 pm / Sundays @ 3 pm)

The Star Theatre at the Kittery Community Center (120 Rogers Road, Kittery, ME 03904)

Box Office: Cost $25.00

(Tickets available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2228491®id=97&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fportsmouthnhtickets.com%2Forganizations%2Fkittery-community-center?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1) or call (207) 439-3800)

Run Time: (1 ½ hours - with no intermission)

Rating: PG - 13: (For strong language)