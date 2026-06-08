Theater at Monmouth Cancels 2026 Season

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The Theater at Monmouth has announced the cancellation of its previously announced summer 2026 season. A statement from the company reveals that, after reviewing their finances, the company is "not in a position to responsibly mount our productions this year."

The statement goes on to say that In the months ahead, the Board will be looking into different operational models to allow the theater to continue to produce shows, but notes that they are "not able to make promises about the future at this time."

Ticket holders and subscribers will be contacted directly in the coming weeks. Refunds are available for all 2026 tickets and subscriptions. For those who wish to support the Theater through this period, staff will also be available to discuss other options.

Read the full statement below:

To our audiences, artists, and friends across Maine and beyond,

Reluctantly, the Board of Trustees has determined that Theater at Monmouth will not present a summer season in 2026. After a careful review of our finances, the Board has concluded that we are not in a position to responsibly mount our productions this year.

This was not an easy decision to make. For more than fifty years, the work of the Theater has drawn generations of Mainers and visitors through the doors of Cumston Hall.

We owe our community honesty about why, and about where things stand. Like many small arts organizations, we have faced rising production costs alongside revenue that has not kept pace. We have reached a point where producing our regular summer season as planned would put the institution itself at risk.

In the months ahead, the Board will be evaluating the path forward, including different operational models for the Theater. We want to be candid that we are not able to make promises about the future at this time, but as we explore our options, we do so with the hope of inviting you all to once again gather in Monmouth.

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