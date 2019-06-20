The Waterville Opera House Announces 2019-2020 Season; NEWSIES, TUCK EVERLASTING, and More

The Waterville Opera House (WOH) announces its 2019-2020 theatrical season, which once again brings two amazing musicals and three entertaining plays to its historic, 117 year-old theatre in downtown Waterville. New this season is the Waterville Opera House Season Ticket Raffle, offering theatre, music, and comedy lovers a chance to win more than $1,200 worth of amazing entertainment - two tickets to every event during the 2019-2020 season. Raffle tickets may be purchased from now until July 31st; the winner will be announced on August 1st. The 2019-2020 season runs from September 1st, 2019 through August 31st, 2020 and will open September 5th with a heavenly comedy: The Divine Sister.

"We're very excited to bring some beloved stories and modern twists to life on stage and build on the tremendous momentum of last season's diverse performances," explains Tamsen Brooke Warner, executive director of the Waterville Opera House. "From hit family-friendly musicals like Disney's Newsies and Tuck Everlasting, to plays with classic characters like Sherlock Holmes and some you might not know, we'll make you laugh, cry, and gasp!"

Returning to patrons this year is the popular Theatre Season Pass ticketing option, which includes one ticket to each of the five Opera House theatrical productions. Patrons can select and reserve their preferred seats for the season with the freedom to exchange the selection to a new seating area pending availability. In addition to these benefits, the Theatre Season Pass provides patrons with complimentary water and snacks at each theatre production, plus a generous discount on Waterville Opera House merchandise. Details are available on the Waterville Opera House website, http://www.OperaHouse.org.

Heavenly comedy with a touch of secular sass rings in the new season this September with The Divine Sister (September 5 - 8), an outrageous comic homage to nearly every Hollywood film involving nuns. This madcap trip through Hollywood religiosity evokes the wildly comic but affectionate theatrical style of the creator of Die, Mommie, Die! and Psycho Beach Party.

Piousness turns to newsprint as the Waterville Opera House brings to life Disney's Newsies the Musical (November 8 - 17), the hit production known for its high-kicking action and dazzling dancing. Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Disney's Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!

Fans of the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle might be mysteriously surprised when the Waterville Opera Houses brings the gender-bending theatrical fan fiction of Miss Holmes (January 24 - February 2) to life, shining a new light on favorite characters from the canon. This Holmes and Watson face far greater challenges than bringing the cunning criminals to justice as they attempt to overcome the restraints imposed upon them by society and family.

Care to have a brush with immortality? Head to the Waterville Opera House when they bring the magic of Tuck Everlasting the Musical (April 10 - 19) to life. What would you do if you had all eternity? Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. Due to Easter, Tuck Everlasting the Musical will feature two performances on Saturday, April 11.

The 2019 - 2020 Theatrical Season wraps up with a fabulous French farce (perhaps the greatest ever written), A Flea in Her Ear (June 12 - 21). Set in Paris, the story centers around the comical misunderstandings between husbands and wives, lovers and friends. Believing that her husband is conducting a secret affair, Raymonde devises a trap in the form of an anonymous love letter to catch him in the act. Soon the letter makes its way through their group of friends, setting off a chain of hilarity that includes shameless jealousy, mistaken identities, and lots of door slamming.

The Waterville Opera House 2019 - 2020 season programming is made possible through the generous sponsorship of the Harold Alfond Foundation, Colby College, Golden Pond Wealth Management, Maine General Health, Kennebec Savings Bank, Central Maine Motors, Northern Light Inland Hospital, GHM Agency, Granite Hill Estates , Central Maine Newspapers, Marie Cormier, JS McCarthy Printers, and Woodlands Senior Living. For more information on the 2019 - 2020 season or to purchase a Theatre Season Pass or Theatre Season Raffle ticket, visit the Waterville Opera House online at http://www.operahouse.org/ or call 207-873-7000.

About the Waterville Opera House

Waterville Opera House (WOH) has been bringing the magic of the performing arts to audiences of all ages since 1902. This beautifully restored, 810-seat theatre hosts high-quality community theatre, dance, concerts, and educational programming. As part of the artistic community working to make Waterville a key arts destination, WOH encourages an appreciation for the performing arts and its creative expression. We do this by consistently producing exceptional performances for residents and visitors. We firmly believe that art and culture have the power to enrich lives, strengthen community bonds, and serve as an economic engine. For more information, visit http://www.operahouse.org





