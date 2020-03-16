THE SECRET PRINCESS Postponed at Snowlion Repertory Company

Snowlion Repertory Company postpones "The Secret Princess"

To our friends, fans, and devoted theater goers:

Because of the most recent recommendation by the CDC, that groups of 50 or more do not convene for two months at least, Snowlion Repertory Company has made the difficult decision to postpone our world premiere production of the new musical comedy The Secret Princess, originally slated to open April 24.

We will instead plan to present the show in the fall of 2020, hoping that by then we will all be ready and able to meet together in the Temple of Theater to enjoy laughter and fellowship once more!

We send our most ardent wishes for the health and safety of all during this challenging moment in history. Stay tuned for the return of The Secret Princess!





Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You