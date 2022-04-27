TAKE3 Embraces The Full Spectrum Of Musical Entertainment

TAKE3, the genre-smashing musical trio, brings their unexpected and unique compositions to Husson University's Gracie Theatre on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 7 p.m. The generous support of the John Kilgore Fund is making this concert possible.

"What I love about TAKE3, besides their rock-star charisma, is the incredible range of music they bring to their concerts. They can play everything from the Beatles and Leonard Cohen to the popular "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi," said Jeri Misler, managing artistic director of the Gracie Theatre.

TAKE3 is a crossover band of strings, piano, vocals, and percussion. Yanni's star violin soloist Lindsay Deutsch leads the group. Trained at the world's top conservatories, the artists that comprise this musical trio draw their inspiration from diverse musical influences.

"At a TAKE3 concert, you'll hear selections from Beethoven and the Beatles; popular TV and movie hits including music from "Game of Thrones" and "Pirates of the Caribbean," as well as chart topping pop hits from the likes of Coldplay," continued Misler. "In addition, TAKE3 enjoys getting back to their classical programming roots and making this music accessible to audiences who otherwise might not have the opportunity to hear it. These world-class artists are much more than great entertainers; they connect with their audiences at an emotional level."

As part of their interactive lighting and musical performance, TAKE3 shares comedic stories with their audience about their development. Talking about their start in dungeon-like basement practice rooms at classical conservatories, they also discuss the life-changing opportunities that presented themselves and changed the groups' musical aspirations. Over the course of their career, TAKE3 has left a powerful impact on concertgoers across the nation. This season, their concert tour takes them to over 50 American cities.

The artists' music can be heard throughout Netflix's popular show, "The Witcher". Their work on the Sony soundtrack was a "Number 1" hit on the billboard charts and received millions of streams worldwide.

Tickets for the concert range from $15 to $25, depending on seating, and are available by calling the theatre's box office at 207-941-7888 or visiting the Gracie's website at https://www.gracietheatre.com.

