Schoolhouse Arts Center Reveals New Leadership Team

Continuing in its long tradition of theatrical excellence, Schoolhouse Arts Center in Standish, Maine has announced a new era of leadership in the theater. The new appointments include Kristofer Kauff, the new Artistic Director, as well as April Monte, the new Education Director, and Joellen Lemont, the new Managing Director.

Kristofer comes to Schoolhouse with a long resume of theatrical experience, and thrilling new ideas for our space and future productions. He says that he hopes to usher in a period of growth and enrichment for the theater. A note from Kristofer:

"Schoolhouse is a remarkably special place, and I am thrilled to be named its next Artistic Director. SAC's incredible history has been built by countless dedicated and passionate individuals before me, I am honored by the opportunity to enrich that history by furthering the company's vision of quality entertainment and meaningful education in new and exciting ways. As we embark on this period of significant growth together, we will always stay true to the heart of what has made Schoolhouse such a special place for so many.

The renovating and revitalizing of our building is definitely exciting, but our growth begins with elevating the already exceptional standard of artistic excellence in the productions we present on our stages. We must continue to move forward in the spirit of collaboration, utilizing the strengths of all the talented directors, designers, actors, crew, musicians, and creatives that want to be a part of our shows. As we raise the bar, SAC will become the home for "must-see" entertainment, drawing audiences from even farther than we have in the past.

I look forward to working with Schoolhouse's board, artists, staff, and patrons in this period of excitement and growth. We have a lot of work ahead, but I have no doubt that we are going to succeed in making SAC a premier theater destination. A place where artists and audiences feel at home. A place known for our excellent educational programs and incredibly high quality theatrical productions."

Kristopher also brings a wide breadth of experience to his role as Artistic Director. Originally from New Jersey, Kristofer began his career as an actor working Off-Broadway, Regional Theatre, Community Theatre, Film and Television, and even Theme Parks. He has been a professional director for over 25 years, working in NYC, off-Broadway, regional, tours, educational theatre, theme parks and many other professional productions. Recent productions: NYC: Underneath, Alice!, Assassins, Bad Actor, The Prop Master, Hazelbert: Note of Doom, FEARS, Godspell; REGIONAL and RESIDENCY: Dinner with Friends (Peters Alley Productions), For I am Nothing If Not Critical (Anacostia Arts Center), Our Struggle to be Illustrious (KAS, Dupont Circle), Pippin (Best Director/Choreographer of a Musical), Superior Donuts (Best Director of a Play, Best Stage Combat Choreography) Paginas Latinas (MicheLee Puppets), Orlando the Television Show... on stage! (Best Director of a play/special event), Assassins (Old Library Theatre), The Producers (Best Director/Choreographer of a Musical), Rocky Horror Show (Best Director of a Musical) and more. Multiple live events and shows for the Walt Disney COMPAY and Universal Studios (Orlando, FL). Performing Arts Director at Maine Arts Camp since 2010. A proud associate member of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society. For more, visit www.kristoferkauff.com

A common sight at Schoolhouse, April Monte joined the Schoolhouse team in 2016 and has been hooked ever since. She has taught acting, singing, and dance around the world for over 20 years to adults and children alike. April enjoys helping people develop confidence and a love for live theatre and the performing arts and will bring energy, experience, and a wealth of knowledge to Schoolhouse's expansive educational offerings.

April has been a performer/ director/ choreographer for over 35 years, for numerous Broadway National and International tours, regional theatre productions, and worked in the television and film industry. She attended Arizona State University where she majored in musical theatre, with a minor in dance. April has also trained with such legends as Henry LaTang, Gregory & Maurice Hines, Savion Glover, Mia Michaels and Frank Hatchett.

In her spare time, April loves to cook, craft, read, practice photography, and drive with the top down on her jeep.

Since 2015, the Lemont family have been fixtures at Schoolhouse, and the theater is so excited to bring Joellen Lemont on as Managing Director.. Joellen has worn many hats through the years, as a performer, director, producer, education director and now managing director. Her commitment to building community and passion for creating great art within that community are what keep her coming back day after day.